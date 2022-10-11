Read full article on original website
Related
Turnovers doom Cleveland Browns in loss to Patriots as losing streak reaches three games
CLEVELAND — A different year. The same result. Yet again, the Browns played the New England Patriots, just as they did last year. Just as they did last year, they put forth arguably the worst all-around performance of the season. A year ago, it was a 38-point loss in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This time, it...
‘Zappe Fever’ burns hotter as Patriots down Browns in blowout fashion
Bailey Zappe has officially put Mac Jones on notice, throwing for 309 yards and two scores to help the Patriots blow out the Browns on the road.
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley’s run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Batimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s...
Comments / 0