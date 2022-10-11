ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Examiner

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation

Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Washington Examiner

Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden

There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Washington Examiner

Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage

Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
Washington Examiner

Biden warns, 'If Republicans take control, the prices are going to go up'

A day after the last consumer price index report before November’s midterm elections showed worse-than-expected inflation, President Joe Biden warned that if Republicans win, prices will go up. Biden was speaking at a community college in Irvine, California, during a swing out west to promote administration initiatives and Democratic...
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Tennessee voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Washington Examiner

Whoa: GOP ‘generic’ lead nearly doubles in week

Confidence of a GOP rout on Election Day gained support on Friday when a new survey showed a huge gain for Republicans in the so-called “generic ballot.”. Already with a high 4-percentage-point lead over Democrats, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey showed the gap nearly doubling to a 7-point GOP lead.
Washington Examiner

Delays, lawsuits, and fiscal concerns hobble Biden's student loan relief plan

Millions of student loan borrowers are looking on nervously as President Joe Biden's $500 billion debt transfer takes on delays and a steady stream of lawsuits. The move was widely seen as a way to energize young voters and was announced less than three months before the midterm elections, but now faces the prospect of becoming another court loss for the Biden administration.
Washington Examiner

Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
