Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
'It's that simple': Biden goes all-in tying Republicans to future inflation
President Joe Biden is employing a familiar campaign strategy to spin the September consumer price index report, which outpaced projections and showed core inflation hitting a 40-year high. The president frequently implores voters to compare him to the "alternative" and not the "almighty," and he sought to insulate his economic...
Washington Examiner
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation
Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Washington Examiner
Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden
There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Washington Examiner
‘More difficult’: Joni Ernst calls race for Senate control tighter than battle for House
AURORA, Ohio — Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said the quiet part out loud, acknowledging Republican prospects for winning the Senate majority are less certain even as she declared the House a lock for a Republican takeover in the midterm elections. “We can do this in the House — I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage
Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
Washington Examiner
Biden warns, 'If Republicans take control, the prices are going to go up'
A day after the last consumer price index report before November’s midterm elections showed worse-than-expected inflation, President Joe Biden warned that if Republicans win, prices will go up. Biden was speaking at a community college in Irvine, California, during a swing out west to promote administration initiatives and Democratic...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Tennessee voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Washington Examiner
Whoa: GOP ‘generic’ lead nearly doubles in week
Confidence of a GOP rout on Election Day gained support on Friday when a new survey showed a huge gain for Republicans in the so-called “generic ballot.”. Already with a high 4-percentage-point lead over Democrats, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey showed the gap nearly doubling to a 7-point GOP lead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Delays, lawsuits, and fiscal concerns hobble Biden's student loan relief plan
Millions of student loan borrowers are looking on nervously as President Joe Biden's $500 billion debt transfer takes on delays and a steady stream of lawsuits. The move was widely seen as a way to energize young voters and was announced less than three months before the midterm elections, but now faces the prospect of becoming another court loss for the Biden administration.
Washington Examiner
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
Washington Examiner
MAGA's next megastar: Dems reportedly concerned Kari Lake could shatter 2024 dreams
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could assume a very large role within the “Make America Great Again” political movement if she can beat her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Lake, a 2020 election denier, likely represents former President Donald Trump’s best chance at getting...
Comments / 0