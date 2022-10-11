Read full article on original website
Ripple CEO Anticipates Answer in SEC Lawsuit Over XRP in the First Half of 2023 – Regulation Bitcoin News
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says he thinks “we’ll have an answer in the first half of next year” in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit over xrp. Maintaining that xrp is not a security, the executive stressed that the case “is about the whole industry” and “Everyone acknowledges how important this is.”
Coin Center Sues US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Ban — Lawsuit Says Government’s Action ‘Was Unlawful’ – Bitcoin News
The non-profit that focuses on policy issues facing cryptocurrencies, Coin Center, has filed a lawsuit against the Treasury department, the secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) director Andrea Gacki. Coin Center’s court filing says that the government’s sanctioning of Tornado Cash exceeds the Treasury’s statutory authority. The Coin Center lawsuit insists that Americans have a right to privacy and a right to protect their property, as Tornado Cash can be used for these benefits in a legitimate fashion.
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
DeSo, a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. DeSo is the only blockchain...
Finder’s Experts Expect XRP to Spike to $3.81 by 2025 if Ripple Wins SEC Lawsuit – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Following the recent ethereum price predictions report, 55 crypto and fintech experts chosen by the product comparison web portal, finder.com, shared their forecasts associated with the crypto asset xrp, often referred to as ripple. Finder’s experts believe xrp could spike to $3.81 per unit by the end of 2025 if Ripple Labs wins the lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
BTC.D rises in price as altcoins suffer a bloody day in crypto. BTC.D attempts to break out above 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages as altcoins struggle to hold their key support. The price of BTC.D eyes a rally to 48% as this could mean more pain for altcoins. Many...
Bitcoin Is Ultimate Freedom: Nigel Farage – Bitcoin Magazine
Any new idea automatically faces the opposition of the establishment, said former Member of the European Parliament, Nigel Farage, on a panel at Bitcoin Amsterdam on Thursday. That argument served as the introduction to Farage’s point throughout the conversation, as he drew parallels between Bitcoin and his experience pushing the then-unpopular idea of Brexit, the exit of the U.K. from the European Union.
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
XRP prices record steady increase- why is it pumping?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Prices of cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, ATOM and XRP pumping now and then is something that investors have gotten used to lately. High volatility and unspeculative movements caused by various catalysts have been dominating the space for the past couple of months. Naturally, this has created a sense of doubt among the masses. Due to this, there has been a rather stagnant growth in terms of community engagement within the sector lately.
Crypto users renew calls for Satoshi Nakamoto to win Nobel Memorial Prize for economics
Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts on social media platforms have reiterated their annual petition to have the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Satoshi Nakamoto. On Oct. 10, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced three recipients of the economic prize — former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, and U.S. economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig — for “research on banks and financial crises.” Many crypto enthusiasts have argued for years that Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, was the most deserving candidate for the economic award, first instituted in 1968, “according to the same principles as for the Nobel Prizes that have been awarded since 1901,” according to a description from the institution.
Solana-Based Defi Protocol Mango Markets Loses $117 Million in Hack, Exploit Allegedly Revealed in Project’s Discord in March – Bitcoin News
According to various reports, the Solana-based trading and lending platform Mango Markets was hacked as a malicious actor was able to siphon $117 million from the protocol. An analysis of the hack published by Certik explains that the attacker manipulated the price of the project’s native token mango (MNGO) which allowed them to borrow $117 million against the exploited collateral.
Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features
Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The Beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-DEX spot margin trading. With the Beta launch, Primex also introduces the new Referral Program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.
OpenSea adds support for NFTs on its seventh blockchain — Avalanche
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace in the world, has recently added support for its seventh blockchain network, Avalanche, according to the company’s announcement published this Tuesday, October 11th. OpenSea stated on Twitter that Avalanche is officially live, meaning that it joined the likes of Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Arbitrum, Klaytn, and Optimism.
NFT- A Security or Not? SEC Knocks the Door of Yuga Labs to Find Out the Same
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. NFTs, after shooting to fame in the latter half of the past decade, are being scrutinized by regulatory institutions (especially the SEC) as they have become a significant investment option. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT...
BTC Below $19,000 Following FOMC Minutes – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Bitcoin was trading below $19,000 on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. In the minutes, the Federal Reserve hinted at upcoming hikes, while also acknowledging a level of surprise at the rate at which inflation has risen. Ethereum moved below $1,300 in today’s session.
Formula One Files 8 Trademarks for ‘F1’ Covering Wide Range of Cryptocurrency and Metaverse Products – Featured Bitcoin News
Formula One has filed eight trademark applications covering a wide range of cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse products and services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Formula One Getting Deep Into Crypto, NFTs, Metaverse. Formula One filed eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and...
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its Alpha Testnet. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better and is elevating a new standard for the Oracle industry, deploying fully auditable and accurate streaming data feeds with 2-5 second finality.
Metamask will revolutionize crypto purchases for US users
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Metamask is already one of the biggest and most dominant wallets in the crypto industry, and now, it is making a move that will allow it to grow even larger. Not only that, but it will make it a lot easier for US investors to purchase cryptocurrencies.
Portugal Prepares to Tax Crypto Gains at Rate of 28%, Draft Budget Unveils – Taxes Bitcoin News
Authorities in Portugal intend to impose a levy on gains from short-term crypto investments with the state budget for next year. The document, which still needs the approval of Portuguese lawmakers, signals a change in the EU nation’s positive attitude towards crypto assets. Government of Portugal Proposes New Tax...
Quant Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC
Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
Interoperable QR Payments Reach Record Number in Argentina – Fintech Bitcoin News
Interoperable QR payments, a system that allows all digital wallets in Argentina to make payments in several stores, reached a record number in September. According to official numbers, 3.15 million payments were completed using this system, including cryptocurrency-based payments that exchanges like Bitso are already offering in the country. Interoperable...
