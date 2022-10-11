ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'Observateur

The 47th Andouille Festival is here

Featuring music, fun, crafts, rides, activities for children and a lot of good food, the Andouille Festival is going strong. This event is being held at the St. John Community Center, located at 2900 U.S. Hwy 51 in the LaPlace. The cost to get in at the gate is $3 for adults and $1 for children under the age of 12. The hours of operation are 11 a.m to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
L'Observateur

Orr: Levees, Wetlands & Rules

The importance of wetlands is well understood today. Marshes and swamps give wildlife a place to live and water a place to go during storms. Because of their importance, wetlands have protection under the law. Activities that damage or destroy them must be offset or compensated for. The legal term for this is “mitigation”.
L'Observateur

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck

Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
L'Observateur

Opelousas Man Cited For Illegal Possession and Release of Apple Snails

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species. A...
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
L'Observateur

St. John Fire Department celebrates 100 years of Fire Prevention Week

LAPLACE — This week marked the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
L'Observateur

School Board goes out to bid for band equipment

RESERVE — The St. John the Baptist Parish School Board voted Thursday night to advertise to accept bids for band equipment for St. John the Baptist Parish students, replacing instruments lost or damaged during Hurricane Ida. According to Janice Gauthier, band equipment that became molded after the hurricane could...
L'Observateur

Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr

Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr., a native of LaPlace and longtime resident of Potomac, Maryland passed away on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Sunny. Hernandez and his children, Adam Hernandez (Kelly Myers), Betsy Dunnigan (Tim), and Chrissy Billigmeier (Bryan) and his...
L'Observateur

DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available...
L'Observateur

SCSO increasing enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts

Sheriff Champagne announces increased enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in complaints regarding illegally operated golf carts on parish roadways. Our efforts to issue warnings and citations have not helped deter those driving golf carts illegally. Deputies have been instructed to step up enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts and issue citations to anyone who is an unlicensed driver and/or operating a golf cart not registered with our office per Parish Ordinance Number 18-1-11.
L'Observateur

Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death of Yasmine Halum

A 15-year-old male juvenile from LaPlace was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022 in connection to the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. Halum was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
