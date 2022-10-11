Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
St. John resident becomes crew chef for Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible
LAPLACE — A small-town chef from St. John the Baptist Parish will spend the next two weeks cooking for the production team of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible as the crew travels through South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Sheldon Cannon, an Edgard native and resident of LaPlace, was featured...
L'Observateur
The 47th Andouille Festival is here
Featuring music, fun, crafts, rides, activities for children and a lot of good food, the Andouille Festival is going strong. This event is being held at the St. John Community Center, located at 2900 U.S. Hwy 51 in the LaPlace. The cost to get in at the gate is $3 for adults and $1 for children under the age of 12. The hours of operation are 11 a.m to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
L'Observateur
Low water levels on Mississippi River come at worst possible time for farmers
(The Center Square) — The U.S. supply chain might be on the receiving end of a 1-2 punch that could crater an economy veering toward a possible recession. In addition to a possible strike by railroad workers, a drought in the Midwest has slowed barge traffic on the Mississippi River, which is at the lowest water levels in 23 years.
L'Observateur
Orr: Levees, Wetlands & Rules
The importance of wetlands is well understood today. Marshes and swamps give wildlife a place to live and water a place to go during storms. Because of their importance, wetlands have protection under the law. Activities that damage or destroy them must be offset or compensated for. The legal term for this is “mitigation”.
L'Observateur
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck
Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
L'Observateur
Opelousas Man Cited For Illegal Possession and Release of Apple Snails
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species. A...
L'Observateur
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers
(The Center Square) — An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned by Hilary and Brad Scott,...
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
L'Observateur
St. John Fire Department celebrates 100 years of Fire Prevention Week
LAPLACE — This week marked the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
L'Observateur
ACT test scores for Louisiana students decrease for the fifth consecutive year
(The Center Square) — Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country. ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out of 36,...
L'Observateur
School Board goes out to bid for band equipment
RESERVE — The St. John the Baptist Parish School Board voted Thursday night to advertise to accept bids for band equipment for St. John the Baptist Parish students, replacing instruments lost or damaged during Hurricane Ida. According to Janice Gauthier, band equipment that became molded after the hurricane could...
L'Observateur
Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr
Walter Charles Hernandez, Jr., a native of LaPlace and longtime resident of Potomac, Maryland passed away on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Sunny. Hernandez and his children, Adam Hernandez (Kelly Myers), Betsy Dunnigan (Tim), and Chrissy Billigmeier (Bryan) and his...
L'Observateur
DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events. Opportunities available...
L'Observateur
SCSO increasing enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts
Sheriff Champagne announces increased enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in complaints regarding illegally operated golf carts on parish roadways. Our efforts to issue warnings and citations have not helped deter those driving golf carts illegally. Deputies have been instructed to step up enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts and issue citations to anyone who is an unlicensed driver and/or operating a golf cart not registered with our office per Parish Ordinance Number 18-1-11.
L'Observateur
Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death of Yasmine Halum
A 15-year-old male juvenile from LaPlace was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022 in connection to the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. Halum was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
