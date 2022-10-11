ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Gamespot

Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot

Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Widowmaker Hero Guide

Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 isn’t your typical DPS, and she requires a level of precision significantly higher than most heroes. With the right training right and knowledge of each map’s layout, you can make Widowmaker into the ultimate one-shot hero, capable of decimating an enemy team before they even know what’s happening. The trouble is it takes quite a bit of effort to reach that point. Here's how to play the snipe-happy Widowmaker.
Gamespot

Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
Gamespot

God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games. Experience next gen immersion on PS5™ and journey through the nine realms in stunning 4K. Feel your journey in the palms of your hands via the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense™ wireless controller and pinpoint every sound with 3D Audio.
Gamespot

Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads

For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers - Combat & Upgrades

In Sonic Frontiers, you'll need every tool at your disposal to defeat the powerful enemies that await you on the Starfall islands. Luckily Sonic came prepared! With new, upgradeable combat abilities, you have more options than ever before to approach battles YOUR way. Use all of these skills and more to become the most formidable force on the frontier!
Gamespot

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend

After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region. Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating...
Gamespot

Gotham Knights Minimum PC Requirements Revealed

Gotham Knights launches on October 21, and if you're planning to play it on PC, the good news is that you won't need cutting-edge WayneTech to get the game running at a respectable level of visual fidelity. Developer Warner Bros. Montreal has revealed the minimum system requirements for the open-world adventure, and if your PC can handle any modern games without making too many concessions in the options menu, you should be good to go.
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Announced

God of War Ragnarok is Sony's biggest game of 2022, and the company is going all-in, announcing a PlayStation 5 hardware bundle that comes with a copy of the game. The Ragnarok PS5 bundle launches on November 9 and includes a disc-based PS5 console and a digital copy of the game (which requires an internet connection and PSN account to redeem). The bundle does not, however, come with the nice-looking Ragnarok controller. Pricing wasn't specified in Sony's announcement video, but it'll probably be $550.
Gamespot

Pilotwings 64 Now Out On Switch, Still Includes Twin Towers

Pilotwings 64 is a Nintendo 64 launch game that's lived in Super Mario 64's shadow for more than two decades now, but it's a pretty fun time in its own right. Now, the forgotten first-party N64 exclusive has come to Nintendo Switch Online, and it includes a small detail that might surprise you: an obvious tribute to the Twin Towers.
