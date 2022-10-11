Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Police identify man killed in Port Neches vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Port Arthur News
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
Port Neches Police investigating after cyclist was hit, killed by vehicle Wednesday night
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened around 7:40 p.m., Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News. A vehicle was traveling south on FM366 just south of Hogaboom Road, and a cyclist was riding in the middle of the outside southbound lane.
KPLC TV
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office has confirmed that three people are dead at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident this morning. Authorities say one of those people was shot...
57-year-old man dies in explosion, house fire Thursday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont. City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records. An explosion and...
KPLC TV
‘Just devastating’: Neighbors shocked after police shoot man, find couple dead on 7th St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were found dead inside a Lake Charles home, and neighbors remain shocked. “It was just devasting, we just have to get ourselves together,” neighbor Vergie Savoy said. Two people were found dead inside their 7th Street residence, 60-year-old Sandra and 62-year-old Lee...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man, 63, reportedly flees from police following crash
A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
Port Arthur News
Nederland man facing 5th DWI charge indicted by Jefferson County grand jury
A Port Neches man is facing a third-degree felony after he was allegedly caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Timothy Jay Orr, 46, was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. According to a probable cause affidavit, just after midnight on June 19 a Port Neches police...
Port Arthur News
Man indicted on intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed local deputy on lawnmower
A Beaumont man who allegedly killed a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy while he was cutting his grass was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Michael David Miller, 38, was charged with intoxication manslaughter on July 9 immediately following the deputy’s death. According to court documents, at...
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
fox4beaumont.com
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Chief: 1st responders more likely to die by suicide than on duty; mental health help crucial
As Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson stood at the front of the room, a series of random numbers were listed on a screen behind him — 113, 116, 96, 127. “Does anyone want to guess what these numbers mean?” he asked the crowd. Answers varied. Were they...
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, burglary lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Burglary and theft charges top the list of indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week. Effrin J. Allison, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 15. Jereem Ajani Cunningham, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for...
Port Arthur News
Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide
A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
