Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

Police identify man killed in Port Neches vehicle/bicycle collision

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man, 63, reportedly flees from police following crash

A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide

A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
BEAUMONT, TX

