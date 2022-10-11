Read full article on original website
what do they mean and how are they different?
When it comes to acquiring funds for new ventures, the bitcoin market is highly inventive. In the conventional financial industry, there are only two ways to raise money: through loans or venture capital (VCs). However, over time, this tactic actually hurts the new project's founders.
Crypto users renew calls for Satoshi Nakamoto to win Nobel Memorial Prize for economics
Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts on social media platforms have reiterated their annual petition to have the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Satoshi Nakamoto. On Oct. 10, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced three recipients of the economic prize — former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, and U.S. economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig — for “research on banks and financial crises.” Many crypto enthusiasts have argued for years that Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, was the most deserving candidate for the economic award, first instituted in 1968, “according to the same principles as for the Nobel Prizes that have been awarded since 1901,” according to a description from the institution.
War Spurs Crypto Activity in Russia and Ukraine, Chainalysis Reports – Bitcoin News
The deadly conflict that started with Russia’s assault on Ukraine has increased crypto-related activity in both countries, according to Chainalysis. Fiat inflation and sanctions pressure led to several spikes in transaction volumes this year, the blockchain forensics firm has found, while Eastern Europe as a whole sustained its role in the global crypto ecosystem.
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
BTC.D rises in price as altcoins suffer a bloody day in crypto. BTC.D attempts to break out above 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages as altcoins struggle to hold their key support. The price of BTC.D eyes a rally to 48% as this could mean more pain for altcoins. Many...
NFT domain remains prominent; Opensea launched on Avalanche
While cryptocurrencies have been suffering, the blockchain industry as a whole has also taken a blow in terms of growth. Various projects and organizations even had to close shop due to financial distress, caused by the bearish sentiments. However, this may not be the same for every blockchain-based organization. Infact, the growth of NFT marketplaces remains prominent, as Opensea launched on Avalanche.
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
MNGO Oracle Gets Manipulated; $100 million drained from the protocol
An alleged group of hackers got away with $100 million by exploiting the Mango markets protocol & recent evidence diverts attention to the probable identity of the hacker. Mango Markets, a Solana-based protocol, announced recently in a...
New Satoshi Notations Discovered, Bitcoin’s Halving Progress, Mad Money’s Cramer Miffed After SEC Filing — Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News
In this edition of the Bitcoin.com News week in Review: never-before-seen notations discovered from Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, an update on progress toward the next Bitcoin halving event, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer challenging crypto investors to bet against him, and more. Sleuth Discovers Satoshi’s Long-Lost Bitcoin Version 0.1 Codebase,...
Turkey’s September Gold Imports up by 1,700% as Individuals Swap Falling Lira With the Precious Metal – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
Turkey’s gold imports of just over 39,000 kilograms in September 2022 are more than 16 times the quantity that was brought into the country in September 2021. The surge in Turkey’s gold imports is reportedly being spurred by the rise in demand for the precious metal by individuals and entities using it in foreign currency transactions.
Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features
Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The Beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-DEX spot margin trading. With the Beta launch, Primex also introduces the new Referral Program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.
Here’s How Much ETH Is Expected To Be Burned Every Year
The Ethereum (ETH) burn was implemented with the EIP-1559 and since then, thousands of ETH have been burned and taken out of circulation. The ETH burn continues in a bid to make the cryptocurrency deflationary, and it has actually been able to achieve this in some blocks. Given the number of ETH that is being burned by the hour, here is how much ETH is expected to be burned each year.
BlockchainCom to close accounts belonging to Russia-based users
BlockchainCom, a cryptocurrency service platform, has announced that it will be restricting Russia-based users from the platform. The announcement comes shortly after the CryptoCom exchange announced that it would also close its services to users based in Russia.
5 DEX Coins to Buy for High Profits
Decentralized exchanges (DEX) provide a quick, more seamless alternative to their centralized options for traders and investors looking to enter the market. DEXs also have platform tokens, which investors can purchase to support their ecosystems and earn profits. In this article, we'll look at some top DEX coins for value-seeking investors.
Metamask will revolutionize crypto purchases for US users
Metamask is already one of the biggest and most dominant wallets in the crypto industry, and now, it is making a move that will allow it to grow even larger. Not only that, but it will make it a lot easier for US investors to purchase cryptocurrencies.
NFT- A Security or Not? SEC Knocks the Door of Yuga Labs to Find Out the Same
NFTs, after shooting to fame in the latter half of the past decade, are being scrutinized by regulatory institutions (especially the SEC) as they have become a significant investment option. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT...
Cosmos co-founder issued an alert over a critical vulnerability on IBC
The co-founder of the interblockchain communication (IBC) ecosystem Cosmos, Ethan Buchman, has reported a critical security vulnerability affecting all IBC-supported chains on all versions of IBC. Cosmos co-founder detects security vulnerability on IBC. Buchman has also said...
Don’t look for another ICO, Buy Uniglo.io today. Invest in Bitcoin And Ethereum While they are dipping.
September is not just the last month of the quarter but also one of the finest months for investing. When the quarter ends, public companies often publish their financial performance sheet to every investor worldwide, which shakes up the market. While traditional stocks and bonds are underperforming, cryptocurrencies still proved their profitability.
FATF And AML Is A War Against Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial surveillance is all around us. Every time you want to sign up with a bank, you have to show identifying documentation, be screened by their automated systems and get peppered with all kinds of questions about your job, your lifestyle and source of wealth. Oftentimes, when you go to withdraw, spend or transfer what you thought was your own money, you are subject to even more questions.
Blockchain.com granted regulatory approval in Singapore
Blockchain.com has received an in-principle regulatory approval from the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS). Blockchain.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider, has received regulatory approval to offer its services in Singapore. In an announcement on Wednesday, the crypto company said it has secured approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore...
