Journal Inquirer
Gov. Lamont’s office ordered to take training on CT open records law
The staff of Gov. Ned Lamont’s office has been ordered to attend mandatory training sessions on the state’s Freedom of Information Act, after they failed to release emails, text messages and other records related to the coronavirus pandemic for more than two years. Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated...
Journal Inquirer
State streamlines food truck vendor permits for some health districts
MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Health is streamlining the way food truck vendors pull permits to operate by removing a lot of the red tape that, until recently, was required for every municipality in which vendors sell their wares. Those businesses operating within 13 Connecticut health districts will...
Journal Inquirer
Lawn signs reveal a political party ashamed of itself
Are Republican candidates in Connecticut helping or hurting themselves with the lawn signs for their campaigns?. Most lawn signs for Democratic candidates in the state identify the candidates with their party, but few if any Republican signs do. If a candidate's sign fails to identify his party, you can be pretty sure he or she is a Republican.
Journal Inquirer
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
SEATTLE (AP) — The shooting deaths of two Connecticut officers and wounding of a third punctuated an especially violent week for police across the U.S. and fit into a grim pattern: Even as more officers left their jobs in the past two years, the number targeted and killed rose.
Journal Inquirer
Nearly $1 billion for Sandy Hook families
A Waterbury jury unanimously determined Wednesday that Alex Jones will have to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families, an astounding verdict that now places another hefty financial burden on the Infowars owner who called America’s second-deadliest school shooting a hoax. The decision marked the second...
Journal Inquirer
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely
NEW YORK (AP) — A Connecticut jury's ruling this week ordering Alex Jones to pay $965 million to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims he maligned was heartening for people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don't expect it to make conspiracy theories go away. The appetite for...
Huskies' block watch highly effective
After taking over the UConn football program in November 2021, Jim Mora made it a priority to find a veteran center to plug in alongside stalwart guard Christian Haynes on the Huskies’ much-maligned offensive line. So he scoured the transfer portal and found Jake Guidone, who began his career at Dartmouth College.
Jackson undergoes surgery for fractured finger
The UConn men’s basketball team will likely begin the 2022-23 season without its team captain. Junior Andre Jackson underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured right pinky finger, the school announced. Per the school, the injury occurred during a practice session.
