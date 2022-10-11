This SC city has the hottest real estate market in the US, moving company says. Here’s why

It could be considered an embarrassment of riches. More lists that say Greenville is best. This time it’s the hottest housing market — get this — in the nation.

Porch , which helps homeowners with all things related to moving, looked at these indicators: prices and sales trending up, quick sales, low inventory and rare price cuts.

They compared 93 of the nation’s metropolitan areas and, true to form, listed them as if they were on a thermometer.

Greenville sweltered in at 88.9 degrees out of a possible 120 degrees.

“Greenville, SC, continues to see prices rising at an average of 18% year-over-year and homes in this metro are selling in an average of five days,” Porch said.

The average sales price in Greenville was $286,400 this year and the average number of sales each month was 1,368.

Uphomes.com has a list of things to know before you move to Greenville, such as good weather, many festivals and BBQ.

Richmond, Virginia, was second at 85.5 degrees. Three of the top 10 were in Texas — El Paso (3), Dallas-Fort Worth (4), and San Antonio (9).

North Carolina had two — Durham (7) and Raleigh (10). Rounding out the list was Miami-Fort Lauderdale (5), Albuquerque (6) and Orlando (8).

Coldest cities? Albany, New York, with a temperature of 25.6 degrees (and actually quite cold with an average high temperature in January of 31 degrees).

“Sale prices are only 3% higher than last year, the number of homes sold is down 68% year-on-year and the share of homes selling at reduced prices checks in at 11%.,” Porch said of Albany.

Now that’s cold.

Next was Stockton, California at 31.6 degrees. Porch said houses there are continuing to appreciate, up 12% since 2021, but selling slower than last year and 12% of homes are selling after a price cut.

California had four markets in all in the cold list, including Sacramento (4), San Francisco (8) and Bakersfield (10). The markets have had slower sales and price cuts.

The others on the list were Milwaukee (3), Baltimore (5), Chicago (6), Pittsburgh (7) and Minneapolis (9).

At the national level, the average sale price of a listing according to Zillow was at $347,900 so far in 2022, which is 13% higher than during the same period last year.