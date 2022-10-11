ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

This SC city has the hottest real estate market in the US, moving company says. Here’s why

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 4 days ago

It could be considered an embarrassment of riches. More lists that say Greenville is best. This time it’s the hottest housing market — get this — in the nation.

Porch , which helps homeowners with all things related to moving, looked at these indicators: prices and sales trending up, quick sales, low inventory and rare price cuts.

They compared 93 of the nation’s metropolitan areas and, true to form, listed them as if they were on a thermometer.

Greenville sweltered in at 88.9 degrees out of a possible 120 degrees.

“Greenville, SC, continues to see prices rising at an average of 18% year-over-year and homes in this metro are selling in an average of five days,” Porch said.

The average sales price in Greenville was $286,400 this year and the average number of sales each month was 1,368.

Uphomes.com has a list of things to know before you move to Greenville, such as good weather, many festivals and BBQ.

Richmond, Virginia, was second at 85.5 degrees. Three of the top 10 were in Texas — El Paso (3), Dallas-Fort Worth (4), and San Antonio (9).

North Carolina had two — Durham (7) and Raleigh (10). Rounding out the list was Miami-Fort Lauderdale (5), Albuquerque (6) and Orlando (8).

Coldest cities? Albany, New York, with a temperature of 25.6 degrees (and actually quite cold with an average high temperature in January of 31 degrees).

“Sale prices are only 3% higher than last year, the number of homes sold is down 68% year-on-year and the share of homes selling at reduced prices checks in at 11%.,” Porch said of Albany.

Now that’s cold.

Next was Stockton, California at 31.6 degrees. Porch said houses there are continuing to appreciate, up 12% since 2021, but selling slower than last year and 12% of homes are selling after a price cut.

California had four markets in all in the cold list, including Sacramento (4), San Francisco (8) and Bakersfield (10). The markets have had slower sales and price cuts.

The others on the list were Milwaukee (3), Baltimore (5), Chicago (6), Pittsburgh (7) and Minneapolis (9).

At the national level, the average sale price of a listing according to Zillow was at $347,900 so far in 2022, which is 13% higher than during the same period last year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

Housing Options Abound in Greenville, South Carolina

From residential homes to historic loft apartments, finding your perfect home is easy in Greenville. When you’re searching for a place to live, you don’t have to sacrifice location or affordability for access to Greenville’s many amenities. Whether you’re looking to buy a family home in a residential neighborhood or just wanting to find an apartment to rent, there’s a plethora of options at plenty of price points.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin

MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
MAULDIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Greenville, SC
Government
Greenville, SC
Real Estate
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Greenville 2022

Greenville beckons nature lovers to bask in the breathtaking beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and revel in small-town pleasures while healing in the unfiltered wilderness of South Carolina. Famous for its vibrant and historic downtown district, Greenville is an amazing pedestrian-friendly community, and walking is the best way to explore all its fascination-packed nooks and crannies.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Moving Company#Metropolitan Areas#San Francisco#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uphomes Com#Bbq
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Shops at Greenridge welcomes two new stores, one restaurant

The Shops at Greenridge, a shopping center on Woodruff Road in Greenville, is growing again. The retail center is adding two new stores and a restaurant:. Burlington held its grand opening on Oct. 14. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. The retail chain has a second location at 3128 N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Jacob Cagle, a towering figure of post-bellum Greenville

Important people from past eras of Greenville’s history have made their mark on our city’s development. In the last decades of the 1800s, a man who played a key role in many aspects of the city’s growth is Jacob Cagle. Some accounts of his birthplace say he is from North Carolina, but an article in The Greenville News after his death seems to correct the record by saying he was born in Greenville County 20 miles north of the city, on Buncombe Road. The writer says the misunderstanding “was probably due to the fact that while Capt. Cagle was quite young his father removed to Transylvania County, NC and resided there several years.” It also relates that the Cagle farm adjoined that of John F. Hightower, and at the age of 10 or 12, Jacob went to work for Mr. Hightower. Vardry McBee visited Mr. Hightower and was “struck with the brightness and general appearance of the young youth” and offered him a job in Greenville to work in the mechanical shops of McBee’s mills. The Civil War broke out soon after he arrived, so he served the Southern cause as part of the Butler Guards fighting at Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg, among others. In the latter part of the war, he was elected captain of the company and was thereafter honorably referred to as Capt. Cagle.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
9K+
Followers
464
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy