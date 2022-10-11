Read full article on original website
What Fintech Means for You
How financial technology may alter your relationship with banks and brokers over the next 10 years. Editor’s note: This is the second of two articles marking the10th anniversary of financial technology, or fintech, and discussing innovations that may change how we interact with money. This article is about the growth of decentralized finance (known as “DeFi” for short) and the mainstreaming of alternative investments.
Is Now the Time to Buy Alternative Investments?
In this miserable year for stocks and bonds, some investors are looking into more exotic places for their money. The first rule of investing wisely is diversification. Hold a portfolio of stocks and bonds, financial advisors say, because if stocks go down, your bonds will come to the rescue and vice versa. Well, not this year.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A report showing U.S. consumers raising their expectations for future inflation hit markets worldwide, signaling the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising rates.
S&P downgrades Telecom Italia to 'B+' on weak macro environment
Oct 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global said on Friday it had cut the credit rating of Telecom Italia (TIM) to "B+" from "BB-" citing a weak macroeconomic environment. The credit rating agency said the outlook was negative and that TIM must address large debt maturities over the next 24 months amid rising interest rates and constrained debt markets.
