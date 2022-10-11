Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Two residents injured in accident on Hubbard Road
PONCA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Tonkawa resident is in critical condition and a Ponca City resident in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 12:07 p.m. today on U.S. 77 at east Hubbard Road. Troopers report that Kitty Curren, 86, Ponca City,...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
kfdi.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
Man, 50s, dead after SUV strikes motorcycle in south Wichita Wednesday night: police
The crash happened near the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic.
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell man accused of embezzling from Blackwell Youth Pageant
NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Tyson Wayne Convers, 41, Blackwell, in Kay County District Court. Convers is facing a felony charge of embezzlement and is accused of embezzling a total of $2,472.89 from the Blackwell Youth Pageant. Blackwell police report that officers responded to Top of...
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
enidbuzz.com
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
enidbuzz.com
Man Climbs Grain Elevator Near Van Buren Overpass
ENID, OK - At 2:21 p.m., Enid Police Department were called to the area of 1200 block of North Van Buren reporting a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers were told the man was climbing the nearby grain elevator. Police blocked Chestnut near the overpass to prevent oncoming traffic. Officers went...
Sheriff’s office releases name of deputy who died in crash
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has released the name of the deputy who was killed in a crash near Maize on Friday night.
A west Wichita ice cream shop has just closed, but its east-side counterpart remains open
The shop opened in May 2018, but the location wasn’t profitable, said its franchisee.
New QuikTrip concept coming to Wichita, though it’s not clear how soon
A new urgent care chain is scouting sites for possible Wichita clinics. Though the business is new to Wichita, its parent company isn’t.
kaynewscow.com
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to prison for hit & run death
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for hitting a man with his truck and then driving away. District Court Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jeffrey Jack in court this afternoon. Jim Kaminsky was crossing the street in the 1600 block of North...
It looks like Crumbl Cookies has found its west Wichita location
Crumbl pulled a demolition permit last week on a just-vacated spot in a high-traffic area of west Wichita.
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a...
Comments / 0