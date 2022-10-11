Read full article on original website
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 2 Is "More Intense" And "Scarier" With Arrival Of Sauron, EP Says
Amazon Studios has teased what to expect from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and it sounds like things are getting darker and more intense now that Sauron has been unveiled. Executive producer Lindsey Weber spoke to Deadline about what's to come in the sophomore...
17 TV Shows And Movies Canceled By Warner Bros. Discovery
It's a bizarre time for Warner Bros. Discovery. Since the two companies merged, more than 25 shows and movies have been pulled from the HBO Max streaming service. In addition to that, numerous projects that were in various stages of production have been canceled. This is all due to tax write-offs for the entertainment giant, which happened under the leadership of new CEO David Zaslav.
LOTR: Rings Of Power's Sauron Actor Didn't Know He Was Sauron Until Episode 3, Reveals Season 2 Details
The season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally reveals that Sauron has been hiding in plain sight the whole time. The actor who plays Sauron on the Amazon Studios show has now shared more details about the character and what to expect in the upcoming second season.
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 1 Finale Reveals Who Sauron Is, Will Become Like Walter White In Season 2
Amazon's The Rings of Power has concluded its first season, and the show went out with a bang. There was a big reveal during the episode and it could have big implications for Season 2. This story contains spoilers for The Rings of Power, so only read on if you've seen the episode or don't care about being spoiled.
Halloween Ends Review - What's The Opposite Of Sticking The Landing?
The Halloween franchise has been going for so long, that there are far more questionable or bad entries than there are good ones. Sure, the original is an all-time masterpiece, and there is plenty to love about some of the sequels, but like many slasher franchises, its track record is marked with half-baked ideas, convoluted plots, and a rotating cast of forgettable characters. The franchise was semi-rebooted in 2018 with a high-quality direct sequel to John Carpenter's original, and it boded well for future entries in the franchise. Now, with Halloween Ends bringing the current trilogy of films to a close, the spotty track record for the series has taken yet another hit.
She-Hulk Season 1 Finale Easter Eggs, References, And That Surprise MCU Cameo
Marvel's latest series on Disney+ has come to an end. Episode 9 of She-Hulk wraps up the storyline in a very unique and incredibly unusual way. And on this journey, there were plenty of Easter eggs and references to the MCU and Marvel Comics. There was also a pretty big introduction of a character to the MCU.
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Is Spoiling His Own Movie
Dwayne Johnson has been telling us for months about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," ahead of his upcoming movie Black Adam. But it turns out that he's also changing the hierarchy of spoilers. Instead of some rando on Twitter, Johnson himself is the one dropping spoilers for the movie. Spoilers follow for the post-credits scene of Black Adam.
Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date, Event Details, And Crossovers
Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there will be plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. Read on for everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022.
New Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Trailer Has Skill Trees, Pinball Action, And Sonic Booms
Sega has provided a new look at the combat systems of Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world game, that gives the fastest hedgehog alive a few new tricks to use while he explores the mysterious Starfall islands. Sonic still has plenty of speed which will come in handy as he races across unfamiliar terrain, but with plenty of robotic enemies around him, he'll be able to do more than just run and bounce around them.
The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game
I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
Here's Your Chance To Sleep In The Ghostbusters Headquarters This Halloween
If there's something strange in your neighborhood, where are you going to stay? Preferably in a place that's equipped with all the gear you need to keep spooks, specters, and ghosts at bay. Sony and vacation rental company Vacasa have joined forces to create a Ghostbusters getaway in Portland, that's modeled after the iconic firehouse headquarters of the paranormal exterminators from the 1984 film.
Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Join Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are joining the cast of the next Transformers movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh and Davidson will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with Yeoh voicing the character and Airazor and Davidson voicing Mirage. They join previously announced stars including Anthony Ramos and...
Halloween Ends Could Be Biggest Box Office Smash Since Thor: Love And Thunder, Opens With $5 Million In Previews
Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, October 14, and it's expected to bring in a lot of money at the box office despite releasing simultaneously for streaming on Peacock. The film got off to a strong start, banking $5.4 million in Thursday night previews, according to Variety.
Overwatch 2 Is Full Of Clever Dialogue Easter Eggs
While Overwatch 2 has had a rough launch thanks to numerous technical issues, there's a lot to love about the new take on the classic shooter. One of the details fans have been enjoying are the huge number of new voice lines, many designed only to trigger in very specific situations.
Scorn - Launch Trailer
The Nightmare has begun. Scorn, the atmospheric first-person horror adventure from developer Ebb Software, is available now on PC.
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Harry Potter, Bond Actor Robbie Coltrane Passes Away At 72
Robbie Coltrane, a Scottish actor, comedian, and writer best known for his film appearances as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough died on Friday. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report, and his agency WME confirmed the news of his passing at age 72.
Destiny 2 Releases New Art Of This Year's Festival Of The Lost Mecha Armor
With the spooky season creeping up, Destiny 2 is starting to drop more details on this year's Festival of the Lost, including the new fan-voted mech armor sets. As decided on by fans earlier in the year, the new Halloween armor is inspired by mecha anime and movies like Pacific Rim.
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
