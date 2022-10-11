ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

17 TV Shows And Movies Canceled By Warner Bros. Discovery

It's a bizarre time for Warner Bros. Discovery. Since the two companies merged, more than 25 shows and movies have been pulled from the HBO Max streaming service. In addition to that, numerous projects that were in various stages of production have been canceled. This is all due to tax write-offs for the entertainment giant, which happened under the leadership of new CEO David Zaslav.
Halloween Ends Review - What's The Opposite Of Sticking The Landing?

The Halloween franchise has been going for so long, that there are far more questionable or bad entries than there are good ones. Sure, the original is an all-time masterpiece, and there is plenty to love about some of the sequels, but like many slasher franchises, its track record is marked with half-baked ideas, convoluted plots, and a rotating cast of forgettable characters. The franchise was semi-rebooted in 2018 with a high-quality direct sequel to John Carpenter's original, and it boded well for future entries in the franchise. Now, with Halloween Ends bringing the current trilogy of films to a close, the spotty track record for the series has taken yet another hit.
She-Hulk Season 1 Finale Easter Eggs, References, And That Surprise MCU Cameo

Marvel's latest series on Disney+ has come to an end. Episode 9 of She-Hulk wraps up the storyline in a very unique and incredibly unusual way. And on this journey, there were plenty of Easter eggs and references to the MCU and Marvel Comics. There was also a pretty big introduction of a character to the MCU.
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Is Spoiling His Own Movie

Dwayne Johnson has been telling us for months about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," ahead of his upcoming movie Black Adam. But it turns out that he's also changing the hierarchy of spoilers. Instead of some rando on Twitter, Johnson himself is the one dropping spoilers for the movie. Spoilers follow for the post-credits scene of Black Adam.
Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date, Event Details, And Crossovers

Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there will be plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. Read on for everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022.
New Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Trailer Has Skill Trees, Pinball Action, And Sonic Booms

Sega has provided a new look at the combat systems of Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world game, that gives the fastest hedgehog alive a few new tricks to use while he explores the mysterious Starfall islands. Sonic still has plenty of speed which will come in handy as he races across unfamiliar terrain, but with plenty of robotic enemies around him, he'll be able to do more than just run and bounce around them.
The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game

I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
Here's Your Chance To Sleep In The Ghostbusters Headquarters This Halloween

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, where are you going to stay? Preferably in a place that's equipped with all the gear you need to keep spooks, specters, and ghosts at bay. Sony and vacation rental company Vacasa have joined forces to create a Ghostbusters getaway in Portland, that's modeled after the iconic firehouse headquarters of the paranormal exterminators from the 1984 film.
Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Join Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are joining the cast of the next Transformers movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh and Davidson will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with Yeoh voicing the character and Airazor and Davidson voicing Mirage. They join previously announced stars including Anthony Ramos and...
Overwatch 2 Is Full Of Clever Dialogue Easter Eggs

While Overwatch 2 has had a rough launch thanks to numerous technical issues, there's a lot to love about the new take on the classic shooter. One of the details fans have been enjoying are the huge number of new voice lines, many designed only to trigger in very specific situations.
Scorn - Launch Trailer

The Nightmare has begun. Scorn, the atmospheric first-person horror adventure from developer Ebb Software, is available now on PC.
Harry Potter, Bond Actor Robbie Coltrane Passes Away At 72

Robbie Coltrane, a Scottish actor, comedian, and writer best known for his film appearances as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough died on Friday. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report, and his agency WME confirmed the news of his passing at age 72.
