CEC Entertainment appoints Mario Centola as executive vice president & chief operating officer of international operations and Chuck E. Cheese worldwide franchise development

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2022-- Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced a partnership to demonstrate the performance of ARC’s weapons sensing data across BAH’s fifth-generation mobile technology (5G)-powered network. This project is part of BAH’s previously awarded Joint Base Lewis-McChord 5G-Enabled Extended Reality (XR) contract to maximize soldiers’ performance on and off the battlefield. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005043/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
NRN editors discuss a three-day workweek, McDonald’s labor challenges and a possible Yum Brands acquisition
This week on the extra Serving podcast, a product of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister spoke about the possibility of a three-day workweek. One Chick-fil-A operator in the Miami area has been successfully running a three-day workweek in his store since...
