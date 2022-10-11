CEC Entertainment appoints Mario Centola as executive vice president & chief operating officer of international operations and Chuck E. Cheese worldwide franchise development

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2022-- Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced a partnership to demonstrate the performance of ARC’s weapons sensing data across BAH’s fifth-generation mobile technology (5G)-powered network. This project is part of BAH’s previously awarded Joint Base Lewis-McChord 5G-Enabled Extended Reality (XR) contract to maximize soldiers’ performance on and off the battlefield. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005043/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

