Spotify’s ‘Case 63’ Mind-Bending Thriller Podcast Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac Gets Release Date and Trailer
Things get supernaturally weird in Spotify’s scripted original podcast drama “Case 63,” starring Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac, set to debut later this month. All 10 episodes of “Case 63” will drop on Oct. 25, exclusively on Spotify. In the show, Dr. Eliza Knight (Julianne Moore), a New York psychiatrist, begins treating a patient registered only as Case 63 (Isaac) — who claims to be a time traveler from the year 2062. What Dr. Knight first believes to be a routine therapeutic case rapidly unfolds into a story that threatens the boundaries of reality. (Listen to the trailer below.)
‘Shtisel’ Producer Abot Hameiri Unveils Fremantle-Sold ‘East Side,’ With Yehuda Levi (EXCLUSIVE)
Fremantle has acquired international distribution rights to “East Side,” the latest series from “Shtisel” producer Abot Hameiri, starring Yehuda Levi, a Series Mania 2022 best actor winner for “Fire Dance.” Taking 100% ownership of Abot Hameiri last year, Fremantle, which also co-financed the series, will bring “East Side” onto the market at this next week’s Mipcom trade fair and conference in Cannes. To debut on Israel’s Kan 11 channel, “East Side” turns on Momi, a former Israeli secret service agent hired to take over a Palestinian neighbourhood, one home at a time. He attempts one last sale in order to set up for life...
Janelle Monáe Is Eager to Play ‘Transformative’ Characters, Just Like Johnny Depp: He ‘Has a Very Badass’ Acting Career
Janelle Monáe reflected on her multifaceted career at a Screen Talk hosted by BFI London Film Festival programmer Grace Barber-Plentie. The conversation, which took place ahead of the European premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” included the musician-actor citing Johnny Depp’s career as one she’d like to emulate given the “transformative” characters he has played. Monáe stressed that it was only Depp’s acting career that she admired, and not Depp as a person.
Hitler’s watercolours are best ignored, but you have to reckon with the power of Eric Gill
Can a work of art be separated from its creator? The question that has engaged some of our greatest philosophers is soon also to engage a Channel 4 studio audience, which is to be presented with works by such artists as Hitler, Eric Gill and Rolf Harris. (Decisions will be mediated by Jimmy Carr via a hammer.)
