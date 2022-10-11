Rian Johnson and Editor Bob Ducsay on Cutting ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Knives Out’: ‘98% of the Editing is Shaping Performance’ — Creative Collaborators

Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Spotify’s ‘Case 63’ Mind-Bending Thriller Podcast Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac Gets Release Date and Trailer
Things get supernaturally weird in Spotify’s scripted original podcast drama “Case 63,” starring Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac, set to debut later this month. All 10 episodes of “Case 63” will drop on Oct. 25, exclusively on Spotify. In the show, Dr. Eliza Knight (Julianne Moore), a New York psychiatrist, begins treating a patient registered only as Case 63 (Isaac) — who claims to be a time traveler from the year 2062. What Dr. Knight first believes to be a routine therapeutic case rapidly unfolds into a story that threatens the boundaries of reality. (Listen to the trailer below.)
NewsTimes
Janelle Monáe Is Eager to Play ‘Transformative’ Characters, Just Like Johnny Depp: He ‘Has a Very Badass’ Acting Career
Janelle Monáe reflected on her multifaceted career at a Screen Talk hosted by BFI London Film Festival programmer Grace Barber-Plentie. The conversation, which took place ahead of the European premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” included the musician-actor citing Johnny Depp’s career as one she’d like to emulate given the “transformative” characters he has played. Monáe stressed that it was only Depp’s acting career that she admired, and not Depp as a person.
Academy Museum Gala Photos: Julia Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Sterling K. Brown & More Stars Arrive At Hollywood Event
Julia Roberts was honored with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton were also honored at the gala earning accolades for their contributions to cinema. Scroll through the photo gallery posted above of all the celebrities that attended the event. Roberts earned the Icon Award as a celebration of her career which has spanned three decades and has a global impact. McQueen was honored with the Vantage Award for being an artist who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives...
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
Comments / 0