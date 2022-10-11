Read full article on original website
KVIA
1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley
UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
Crime of the Week: Two armed men rob Family Dollar in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two men involved in a robbery in central El Paso. On Oct. 6, two men walked into the Family Dollar store located at 6501 Alameda and threatened a store employee as well as a customer. Both men […]
El Paso man arrested for making false claim of police abuse
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been arrested for filing a false report, saying that officers had physically abused him. Ruben Venzor, 29, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with making a false report to a peace officer, the El Paso Police Department reported. On July 5, Venzor filed a complaint […]
Official at El Paso district attorney’s office weighs in on ongoing cases
EL PASO, Texas -- An official who works at the El Paso district attorney's office is weighing in on the ongoing case dismissals. From August to September, close to 900 cases were dismissed after the DA's office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. On Monday, ABC-7 learned the county public defender's office has The post Official at El Paso district attorney’s office weighs in on ongoing cases appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Police identify man they say threw rocks at two officers in overnight incident
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified a man they say was throwing rocks at them, leading one officer to shoot the man. Police say 51-year-old Jose Rene Palacios Renderos, a resident of El Salvador, was throwing rocks at a vehicle stopped at a red light on Cotton and Montana on Oct. 7.
KVIA
Stanton Bridge closed following shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 14, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico
UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
KVIA
One person left with serious injuries after a shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Police. The shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. Crimes Against Persons unit is responding to the shooting, according to El Paso...
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
KVIA
400 more criminal cases motioned for dismissal due to inaction by the district attorney’s office
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso county public defender says her office has motioned to dismiss another 400 criminal cases because of inaction from the district attorney's office. Kelli Childress, the public defender, says her office made the motion on Wednesday morning, and they expect the cases to be...
KFOX 14
Funeral services held for Kimberly Yacone Las Cruces businesswoman killed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday for Kimberly Yacone, the Las Cruces woman allegedly gunned down by her husband in their home. The service is scheduled at 2:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM. It...
Five Dismembered Bodies Found On Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say
Police in Juarez, Mexico, found five dismembered bodies in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday night across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to Border Report. Police found the bodies of three men and one woman in an abandoned black Ford Expedition with their lower
KVIA
Body found in canal in San Elizario
San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting wife, at Las Cruces officer takes plea deal
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Julian Valenzuela shot his wife and toward a child and then led Las Cruces police on a chase in March. Valenzuela got out of a vehicle and shot at police multiple times before taking off in the car again. Valenzuela ended up crashing and...
3 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Tuesday. The crash happened at the 1600 block of N.Ascencion Street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KFOX 14
Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
UPDATE: Traffic congestion on I-10 after Stanton Bridge shooting
UPDATE: All lanes regarding I-10 have since been cleared. All traffic congestion near US 54 is now clear due to the Stanton bridge reopening. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after […]
