norwoodnews.org
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Black community leaders incensed over ‘racist mailer’ for Lawler campaign
PEEKSKILL – A mailer on behalf of the Republican Mike Lawler congressional campaign has three black community leaders outraged. The mailer depicts only photos of black men as it discusses crime. Peekskill City Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Mid-Hudson Regional NAACP Director Wilbur Aldridge, and Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl reacted...
riverdalepress.com
Study: Bail reform is working just as it was intended
A new state agency report shows fewer suspects are being assigned bail thanks to a series of bail reform laws that have been a lightning rod for political controversy. Unlike others, this report, produced by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, has data from 2019 — prior to reform’s implementation — that serves as a benchmark to compare the numbers from 2020 and 2021.
Migrant crisis, violent crime, high gas prices all easy to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Some things seem so complex. But they’re actually quite simple. Take the migrant crisis that’s engulfing New York City right now, including Staten Island. Some are worried about how the migrants, many of them from politically unstable Venezuela, will be taken care of....
News 12
Gov. Hochul campaigns throughout the Bronx ahead of November elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul made a few stops Saturday in the Bronx, checking in with voters ahead of the November elections. A big crowd turned out in Fordham as voters came out to show their support for Hochul. They hope to make her the state’s first elected female governor on Nov. 9.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings
NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
fox5ny.com
Poll shows race for NY governor is tightening
NEW YORK - It is becoming a tight race with for the 2022 election for New York governor. Governor Kathy Hochul has a ten point lead over her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin, according to a new Marist College poll, drawing 51% to Zeldin's 41%. But among voters who say...
nystateofpolitics.com
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
NYC Council housing committee chair on migrant housing situation
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders continue to deal with the migrant housing crisis following an influx of arrivals in recent months. Many believe that turning hotels into emergency shelters, among other initiatives, would help mitigate the city’s housing issue. Among them is City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who is also the chairwoman of […]
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Appeals court says New York can enforce controversial new gun laws — for now
The 2nd Circuit has intervened in the state's legal drama after pleas from Attorney General Tish James and Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
