O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
KVIA
Rain continues with temperatures dropping
EL PASO, Texas- The First Alert will stay in effect through the weekend into Monday. Chances for precipitation jump up to 80% on Sunday, dropping off to 20% on Monday. Things dry up slightly Tuesday through Friday when a 10% chance returns. Temperatures will be in the high 70s during...
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Potentially Strong T-Showers, Localized Flooding Possible Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Prepare for a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday. We face the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. That’s the reason I triggered the Weather Authority Alert. Weather Watcher Dorothy Rivera sent the picture below of streets flooding in Las Cruces with the last round of t-showers. Be very careful should the scene repeat itself on Sunday. Here’s your forecast…
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Quiet weather for Friday, major changes into the weekend
El Paso, Texas- Partly sunny skies are expected for many areas of the Borderland on Friday as we expect another warm afternoon. Our next weather system begins to arrive Saturday evening which will really shake things up. Showers and storms are expected Saturday evening. By Sunday a cold front arrives...
KVIA
Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137
UPDATE: Traffic is being diverted at milepost 140 (NM 28/Mesilla) to Motel Blvd. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch...
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: A Powerful Low-Pressure System & Cold Front Could Cause Flooding This Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
We are in for some very big changes this weekend. I am especially concerned about Sunday with the threat of heavy rainfall and potentially strong storms. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: For Football Friday Night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few drops here and there. The SW winds will...
1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
KVIA
Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
KVIA
Stanton Bridge closed following shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
Female suffers critical injuries after falling in canal near Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team was on the scene at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Fonseca after a female patient reportedly fell from a fence and into a canal. According to EPFD, the female patient was rescued using a basket and is receiving medical care for severe […]
KVIA
One person left with serious injuries after a shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Police. The shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. Crimes Against Persons unit is responding to the shooting, according to El Paso...
1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico
UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
Crime of the Week: Two armed men rob Family Dollar in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two men involved in a robbery in central El Paso. On Oct. 6, two men walked into the Family Dollar store located at 6501 Alameda and threatened a store employee as well as a customer. Both men […]
KVIA
Body found in canal in San Elizario
San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Police identify man they say threw rocks at two officers in overnight incident
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified a man they say was throwing rocks at them, leading one officer to shoot the man. Police say 51-year-old Jose Rene Palacios Renderos, a resident of El Salvador, was throwing rocks at a vehicle stopped at a red light on Cotton and Montana on Oct. 7.
Mesquite, NM, man killed in vehicle crash at construction site in Kansas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Mesquite, New Mexico, man was killed in a crash at a construction site in Kansas Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just east of Highway 281 in Russell County, which is in the central part of the state. According […]
KVIA
Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
KVIA
El Paso man arrested for making false police report; claimed officer caused his head to slam onto hood of car
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a man admitted he made up an account in which he claimed an officer caused him to slam his head against the hood of a car during an arrest while he was handcuffed. Police say 29-year-old Ruben Venzor filed a complaint with...
KVIA
El Pasoans shave their heads to bring awareness to childhood cancer
EL PASO, Texas– Several participants gather for the 6th annual St. Baldrick’s head shaving event held by El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event is in partnership with Southwest University and aims to bring awareness to childhood cancer and raise money for cancer research. “The main goal...
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
