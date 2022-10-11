ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Rain continues with temperatures dropping

EL PASO, Texas- The First Alert will stay in effect through the weekend into Monday. Chances for precipitation jump up to 80% on Sunday, dropping off to 20% on Monday. Things dry up slightly Tuesday through Friday when a 10% chance returns. Temperatures will be in the high 70s during...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Authority Alert: Potentially Strong T-Showers, Localized Flooding Possible Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Prepare for a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday. We face the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. That’s the reason I triggered the Weather Authority Alert. Weather Watcher Dorothy Rivera sent the picture below of streets flooding in Las Cruces with the last round of t-showers. Be very careful should the scene repeat itself on Sunday. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137

UPDATE: Traffic is being diverted at milepost 140 (NM 28/Mesilla) to Motel Blvd. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso, TX
KTSM

1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stanton Bridge closed following shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico

UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in canal in San Elizario

San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans shave their heads to bring awareness to childhood cancer

EL PASO, Texas– Several participants gather for the 6th annual St. Baldrick’s head shaving event held by El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event is in partnership with Southwest University and aims to bring awareness to childhood cancer and raise money for cancer research. “The main goal...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX

