Was politics behind funding cuts to Bayonne PAL?
The amount of federal funds that Bayonne receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development throughout Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has decreased in 2022. This translated to funding cuts for the non-profits that utilize the funding, including the Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL). Things came to a...
One Westfield Place: The future of downtown Westfield
Downtown Westfield awaits a major redevelopment thanks to a proposal titled One Westfield Place, led by dominant local landowners HBC, Streetworks. The plan was first announced at the Town Council meeting on Sept. 20 and envisions the construction of around 231 new housing units, over 300,000 square feet of office space, as well as two new public parking garages.
Secaucus ordinance would iron out regulations for vaping vendors
Secaucus has again amended regulations and licensing for to electronic smoking devices and establishments. The ordinance updates Chapter 141 of the Town Code, which was previously adopted and placed restrictions on smoking in public areas, and setting licensing requirements for establishments that sell electronic smoking devices in the interest of public health.
Jersey Joint cannabis store gets Hoboken Planning Board approval
For the first time since Hoboken began processing retail cannabis dispensary applicants, a Planning Board meeting did not stretch late into the night and the board approved Jersey Joint for a store on the north end of the city. The board gave the green light for the applicants, who are...
Annual Bike and Car Show on Bergenline in North Bergen. Dozens of awards went to vehicles of all shapes, sizes, vintages, and configurations at North Bergen’s sixth annual Bike and Car Show on Sunday, October 9. Bergenline Avenue alongside Braddock Park was filled with bikes, cars, and trucks ranging from pristine antiques to wildly modified one-of-a-kind gems.
15 Best Restaurants in Montclair, NJ
Montclair, a township in Essex County, is one of the most extraordinary places in New Jersey. Montclair, New Jersey, is an affluent and multicultural town in the shadow of the Watchung Mountains. It is most known for its multicultural population, stately old homes, active arts scene, and proximity to New...
BERGEN COUNTY OPENS NEW FIRST REPSONDER TRAINING ANNEX AT PUBLIC SAFETY INSTITUTE
MAHWAH, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Department of Law and Public Safety celebrated the grand opening of the new Bergen County Training Annex at the County’s Law and Public Safety Institute on Saturday, October 8th with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour of the facility for local first responders.
Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Mixed-Use Portfolio in Bergenfield, N.J.
Bergenfield, N.J. (October 13, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of a 30,704-square-foot mixed-use portfolio located at 112 S. Washington Avenue, 96 S. Washington Avenue and 101 Portland Avenue in Bergenfield, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s...
Secaucus ordinance would lower speed limit on Riverside Station Boulevard
Secaucus is seeking to lower the speed limit on Riverside Station Road, the main thoroughfare through the Xchange residential development in Secaucus. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council have introduced an ordinance that would amend the Code of the Town of Secaucus, Chapter 127 “Vehicles and Traffic” to lower the speed limit on that road to 15 miles per hour.
Hundreds of Montclair Residents Raised Concerns at Councilor Yacobellis Town Hall (VIDEO)
MONTCLAIR, NJ – “At a very high level, there is a problem in Montclair.” — Councilor at large Peter Yacobellis. Yacobellis said the above quote in response to questions from Montclair residents regarding their dissatisfaction with Montclair’s government. Residents, who packed Montclair Art Museum’s Leir...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
Jersey City Council greenlights new affordable housing overlay
The Jersey City Council has adopted the creation of a new affordable housing overlay that Jersey City officials say will encourage more affordable housing in the city. Originally announced back in July, the city said that the overlay would require developments that opt into it to build affordable housing at 10 to 15 percent of the total number of units. In return, developers would be allowed extra density.
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in September. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is...
“Kids First” slate eyes Hoboken school board in crowded race
The top political event taking place this year in the Mile Square City is the November 8 election for the Board of Education, where three seats are up for grabs and two of them are open after two incumbents declined to run for reelection. The election comes after the failed...
Town Officials Clash Over Redevelopment Plans
WESTFIELD — A regular meeting of the Westfield mayor and council took an unexpected, if not slightly contentious, turn on Tuesday when Mayor Shelley Brindle attempted to engage Councilman Mark LoGrippo in a public conversation about the potential financial impact of the town’s proposed downtown development. Last week,...
Dedication of new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park postponed
A ceremony to dedicate a new bell tower in Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne has been postponed, due to the need for electrical testing of the tower. The ceremony, which had been scheduled for October 11, will be rescheduled as soon as circumstances permit. A revised dedication date will be announced, according to Mayor James Davis.
Original Kids First slate distances from current Hoboken slate
As members of the original Kids First movement, we are writing to express our wholehearted support of the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates for Hoboken Board of Education: Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña, and Alex De La Torre. We’d also like to take this opportunity to put to rest any confusion that we are associated with or support the slate currently running under the Kids First name.
Driver rammed, chased other car before serious crash on N.J. highway, authorities say
An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer in a Bergen County crash that left five juveniles seriously injured, authorities said Friday. Luke Stein intentionally struck the rear of another vehicle twice with his Jeep Grand Cherokee and chased that vehicle...
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and an individual sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in September. The Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the highest dollar volume and the...
