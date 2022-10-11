As members of the original Kids First movement, we are writing to express our wholehearted support of the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates for Hoboken Board of Education: Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña, and Alex De La Torre. We’d also like to take this opportunity to put to rest any confusion that we are associated with or support the slate currently running under the Kids First name.

