Secaucus, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Was politics behind funding cuts to Bayonne PAL?

The amount of federal funds that Bayonne receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development throughout Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has decreased in 2022. This translated to funding cuts for the non-profits that utilize the funding, including the Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL). Things came to a...
BAYONNE, NJ
hiseye.org

One Westfield Place: The future of downtown Westfield

Downtown Westfield awaits a major redevelopment thanks to a proposal titled One Westfield Place, led by dominant local landowners HBC, Streetworks. The plan was first announced at the Town Council meeting on Sept. 20 and envisions the construction of around 231 new housing units, over 300,000 square feet of office space, as well as two new public parking garages.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus ordinance would iron out regulations for vaping vendors

Secaucus has again amended regulations and licensing for to electronic smoking devices and establishments. The ordinance updates Chapter 141 of the Town Code, which was previously adopted and placed restrictions on smoking in public areas, and setting licensing requirements for establishments that sell electronic smoking devices in the interest of public health.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Secaucus, NJ
Government
City
Secaucus, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Annual Bike and Car Show on Bergenline in North Bergen. Dozens of awards went to vehicles of all shapes, sizes, vintages, and configurations at North Bergen’s sixth annual Bike and Car Show on Sunday, October 9. Bergenline Avenue alongside Braddock Park was filled with bikes, cars, and trucks ranging from pristine antiques to wildly modified one-of-a-kind gems.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Montclair, NJ

Montclair, a township in Essex County, is one of the most extraordinary places in New Jersey. Montclair, New Jersey, is an affluent and multicultural town in the shadow of the Watchung Mountains. It is most known for its multicultural population, stately old homes, active arts scene, and proximity to New...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
paramuspost.com

BERGEN COUNTY OPENS NEW FIRST REPSONDER TRAINING ANNEX AT PUBLIC SAFETY INSTITUTE

MAHWAH, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Department of Law and Public Safety celebrated the grand opening of the new Bergen County Training Annex at the County’s Law and Public Safety Institute on Saturday, October 8th with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour of the facility for local first responders.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
paramuspost.com

NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Mixed-Use Portfolio in Bergenfield, N.J.

Bergenfield, N.J. (October 13, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of a 30,704-square-foot mixed-use portfolio located at 112 S. Washington Avenue, 96 S. Washington Avenue and 101 Portland Avenue in Bergenfield, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Council greenlights new affordable housing overlay

The Jersey City Council has adopted the creation of a new affordable housing overlay that Jersey City officials say will encourage more affordable housing in the city. Originally announced back in July, the city said that the overlay would require developments that opt into it to build affordable housing at 10 to 15 percent of the total number of units. In return, developers would be allowed extra density.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in September. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
goleader.com

Town Officials Clash Over Redevelopment Plans

WESTFIELD — A regular meeting of the Westfield mayor and council took an unexpected, if not slightly contentious, turn on Tuesday when Mayor Shelley Brindle attempted to engage Councilman Mark LoGrippo in a public conversation about the potential financial impact of the town’s proposed downtown development. Last week,...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Original Kids First slate distances from current Hoboken slate

As members of the original Kids First movement, we are writing to express our wholehearted support of the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates for Hoboken Board of Education: Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña, and Alex De La Torre. We’d also like to take this opportunity to put to rest any confusion that we are associated with or support the slate currently running under the Kids First name.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and an individual sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in September. The Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the highest dollar volume and the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

