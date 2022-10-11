Read full article on original website
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 4/5 Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the Atlantic Coast Conference contest, click here.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is off to a perfect start against the Clemson Tigers. FSU received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into six points. The Seminoles put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over three minutes. Jordan Travis juked a Clemson defender out of his shoes for a 20-yard TD rush to cap the drive:
DURHAM, N.C. — For North Carolina, with Drake Maye there’s always a way. Maye zipped a touchdown pass on the run to Antoine Green with 16 seconds remaining, and the Tar Heels escaped Duke, 38-35, on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium. Green tightroped the corner of the...
TALLAHASSEE -- The expectation wasn’t for Florida State to beat Clemson, an established Top 5 program with few weak spots. But you went into Saturday’s game hoping to see signs of the talent gap closing between the two teams, and for FSU to hang around long enough to maybe let something good happen at the end of the game.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell to Clemson by a score of 34-28 on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-3) have dropped three straight games after the loss to the Tigers (7-0). FSU jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Clemson scored 27 straight points to take a 34-14 lead into the fourth quarter. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media. For the full presser, see below:
Following Clemson's 34-28 win over Florida State, Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Don't like how we finished defensively, but I have a great appreciation for winning, especially down here. A lot of good things in the game. "That was our fourth road conference game. A...
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football dropped its third straight game on Saturday night with a 34-28 loss to No. 4/5 Clemson. The Seminoles entered the fourth quarter down 34-14 after 27 unanswered points by the Tigers. FSU fought back to make it a one-score game, but it wasn't enough in the end. After the game, defensive end Derrick McLendon and running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili spoke to the media. View their interviews below:
Nearly everything that could go right for Duke leading up to Saturday night's game against rival North Carolina did. The stadium was at capacity, the student section showed out in force, and they saw a number of key players including leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun and reserve linebacker Tre Freeman show up healthy after being banged up during the week.
Duke and North Carolina met under the lights of Wallace Wade Stadium, fighting for control of the rivalry trophy - The Victory Bell - which was painted Carolina Blue to start the game on Saturday night. Kickoff of the battle was scheduled for 8PM in a game that would be broadcast on the ACC Network and would set the stage for the latter half of the season and a tight competition for control of the ACC's Coastal Division in its final year.
FSU loses third consecutive game as No. 4/5 Clemson defeats the Seminoles, 34-28
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State lost to No. 4/5 Clemson, 34-28, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have now lost three consecutive games, all to Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division opponents. The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) have now won seven straight over the Seminoles.
