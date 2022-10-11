Duke and North Carolina met under the lights of Wallace Wade Stadium, fighting for control of the rivalry trophy - The Victory Bell - which was painted Carolina Blue to start the game on Saturday night. Kickoff of the battle was scheduled for 8PM in a game that would be broadcast on the ACC Network and would set the stage for the latter half of the season and a tight competition for control of the ACC's Coastal Division in its final year.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO