Tallahassee, FL

Live Updates: FSU 7, Clemson 7 - First Quarter

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 4/5 Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the Atlantic Coast Conference contest, click here.
WATCH: Mike Norvell Recaps Loss to Clemson

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell to Clemson by a score of 34-28 on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-3) have dropped three straight games after the loss to the Tigers (7-0). FSU jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Clemson scored 27 straight points to take a 34-14 lead into the fourth quarter. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media. For the full presser, see below:
WATCH: Derrick McLendon, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili talk after loss to No. 4/5 Clemson

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football dropped its third straight game on Saturday night with a 34-28 loss to No. 4/5 Clemson. The Seminoles entered the fourth quarter down 34-14 after 27 unanswered points by the Tigers. FSU fought back to make it a one-score game, but it wasn't enough in the end. After the game, defensive end Derrick McLendon and running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili spoke to the media. View their interviews below:
Duke falls to UNC in a thrilling atmosphere at Wallace Wade

Nearly everything that could go right for Duke leading up to Saturday night's game against rival North Carolina did. The stadium was at capacity, the student section showed out in force, and they saw a number of key players including leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun and reserve linebacker Tre Freeman show up healthy after being banged up during the week.
Duke vs UNC Final - (35-38)

Duke and North Carolina met under the lights of Wallace Wade Stadium, fighting for control of the rivalry trophy - The Victory Bell - which was painted Carolina Blue to start the game on Saturday night. Kickoff of the battle was scheduled for 8PM in a game that would be broadcast on the ACC Network and would set the stage for the latter half of the season and a tight competition for control of the ACC's Coastal Division in its final year.
