Santa Barbara Edhat
County Partners with Goleta Church to Install Obern Trail Bike Repair Station
Community members in the Eastern Goleta Valley celebrated the installation of a bicycle repair station near the bridge at Arroyo Road and More Mesa Drive this weekend. The station was a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Public Works and the Santa Barbara Seventh Day Adventist Church. After Transportation Division maintenance staff constructed a concrete pad on County property, the church purchased and installed the station. The church will be responsible for monitoring and maintaining the station.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Police Locate for Missing Child
**UPDATE** Juvenile has been located. Thank you to the public for your assistance. The Santa Maria Police department is seeking the public's help in locating At-Risk missing 12 year old, Noah Hrynezuk. Noah is believed to be in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria area, but his current whereabouts are unknown. A photograph of Noah is attached. (Photo from 2020)
Santa Barbara Edhat
Local Journalist Honored with National 2022 AWC Clarion Award
Local publisher and journalist Bonnie Carroll was presented with a 2022 Association for Women in Communications Clarion Award at the October AWC National Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, along with over fifty other national award recipients including the International Matrix winner, Tara Gatewood, and the International Crystal Award winner Wolters Kluter. These coveted awards are judged by a panel of seven AWC judges from around the country.
Santa Barbara Edhat
19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday
Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Get Scary for Charity and Learn THRILLER
Halloween is coming! Time to release your inner zombie! For the 10th year in a row, local nonprofit World Dance for Humanity is hosting Santa Barbara’s annual THRILLER event, which is part of the global dance phenomenon — Thrill the World. All ages and abilities are invited to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: More Thoughts on Measure T
I've heard the arguments pro and con. I personally would be pleased the project didn't go forward. That's Yes on T. But then, what if residents of Carpinteria opposed and blocked the mobile home court I live in today? I wouldn't have a home. I change my vote to No on T; I want my home.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Singer Songwriter Releases New EP with Santa Barbara Records
Singer-songwriter Conner Cherland has released his first EP, “Call Waiting” after recently signing with local label Santa Barbara Records. This is the sixth EP for Cherland, a longtime Santa Barbara resident who recently moved to Los Angeles. While comfortable with acoustic stylings, this new record moves into an ultra-authentic, organic indie rock territory alongside the likes of Hozier and Shakey Graves.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Public Input Welcome for County Legislative Platform
The County of Santa Barbara Legislative Program Committee has drafted a 2023 platform of prioritized legislative principles, specific issues, projects and programs that warrant targeted advocacy, funding requests, and/or legislation by the County. Public review and input on the 2023 draft Legislative Platform is welcome prior to October 19, 2022. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and adopt a 2023 Legislative Platform on November 7, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Local Doggy Daycare Goes Viral for Social Media Posts
The social media pages for Santa Barbara-based doggy daycare, Camp Canine, are going viral in the best ways possible. A recent Yahoo news article highlighted a TikTok video that went viral showing dogs excitedly arrive for the day at camp, see below:. @campcaninesb comment for a part 2!!! @pugridesshotgun ♬...
