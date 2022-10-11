ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: Clemson 17, FSU 14 - Second Quarter

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 4/5 Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the Atlantic Coast Conference contest, click here.
WATCH: Derrick McLendon, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili talk after loss to No. 4/5 Clemson

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football dropped its third straight game on Saturday night with a 34-28 loss to No. 4/5 Clemson. The Seminoles entered the fourth quarter down 34-14 after 27 unanswered points by the Tigers. FSU fought back to make it a one-score game, but it wasn't enough in the end. After the game, defensive end Derrick McLendon and running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili spoke to the media. View their interviews below:
