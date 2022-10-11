TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football dropped its third straight game on Saturday night with a 34-28 loss to No. 4/5 Clemson. The Seminoles entered the fourth quarter down 34-14 after 27 unanswered points by the Tigers. FSU fought back to make it a one-score game, but it wasn't enough in the end. After the game, defensive end Derrick McLendon and running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili spoke to the media. View their interviews below:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO