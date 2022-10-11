Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Clemson 17, FSU 14 - Second Quarter
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts No. 4/5 Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the Atlantic Coast Conference contest, click here.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say after FSU's 34-28 loss to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell to Clemson by a score of 34-28 on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have dropped three straight games after the loss to the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC). FSU jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Clemson scored 27 straight...
WATCH: Jordan Travis breaks defender's ankles for opening-drive TD against Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is off to a perfect start against the Clemson Tigers. FSU received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into six points. The Seminoles put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over three minutes. Jordan Travis juked a Clemson defender out of his shoes for a 20-yard TD rush to cap the drive:
WATCH: Derrick McLendon, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili talk after loss to No. 4/5 Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football dropped its third straight game on Saturday night with a 34-28 loss to No. 4/5 Clemson. The Seminoles entered the fourth quarter down 34-14 after 27 unanswered points by the Tigers. FSU fought back to make it a one-score game, but it wasn't enough in the end. After the game, defensive end Derrick McLendon and running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili spoke to the media. View their interviews below:
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 34-28 win over Florida State
Following Clemson's 34-28 win over Florida State, Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Don't like how we finished defensively, but I have a great appreciation for winning, especially down here. A lot of good things in the game. "That was our fourth road conference game. A...
FSU loses third consecutive game as No. 4/5 Clemson defeats the Seminoles, 34-28
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State lost to No. 4/5 Clemson, 34-28, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have now lost three consecutive games, all to Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division opponents. The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) have now won seven straight over the Seminoles.
