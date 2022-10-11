Karsch and Anderson champ and chump of the weekend 10/11/22

Champ - The Michigan Wolverines. Michigan pulled away from Indiana and is ready for a tough matchup against Penn State. Make it 5-0 for J.J. McCarthy, who continues to thrive in his first season as Michigan's starting quarterback. He was at his best when the Wolverines needed him most last weekend, throwing three second-half touchdowns at Indiana to turn a 10-10 game into a 31-10 win.

Chump - Dan Campbell. He is now 1-4 on the season. "I did not anticipate us being 1-4 going into the bye," Campbell said Monday after digesting the Lions' 29-0 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. "I did not see that. But I also know, man, it’s a long season and I know the kind of guys we’ve got. I know what we’re capable of when we get it right."