Las Vegas, NV

Raiders fans already want Josh McDaniels fired

By Alex Reimer
 4 days ago

Josh McDaniels’ run with the Raiders is going as well as his first head coaching stint with the Broncos. At this rate, he may be back calling plays for the Patriots as soon as next season.

The Raiders lost a gut-wrenching 30-29 contest against the Chiefs Monday night, blowing a 17-0 lead in the process. Las Vegas’ defense couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the red zone, who hooked up for four touchdowns in the comeback victory.

Despite that, the Raiders were still in position to win the game. After forcing the Chiefs to punt late in the fourth quarter, they drove the ball all the way to midfield, and needed roughly 15 yards to get into kicker Daniel Carlson’s range. They needed just one yard to pick up a first down; but instead, they threw it deep — twice.

Both attempts failed.

On 3rd-and-1, Derek Carr appeared to connect with Davante Adams on a pass down the right sideline, but the star wideout didn’t keep both of his feet inbounds. That set up 4th-and-1 from the Raiders’ own 46-yard line, which seemed to be a perfect spot to run the ball with Josh Jacobs, who finished with 21 carries for 154 yards and a score.

Instead, Carr dropped back for a chuck-and-duck. He threw the ball up in the air for Adams, who collided with Hunter Renfrow. Afterwards, Adams slammed his helmet on the sideline, and shoved a cameraman.

His frustration was obvious. McDaniels called the wrong play.

Raiders fans, and the NFL viewing public, are already prepared to give him a pink slip.

McDaniels’ bizarre decision to throw deep on 4th-and-1 followed a questionable 2-point attempt. Carr and Adams connected for a brilliant 48-yard touchdown, bringing the Raiders within one. With 4:27 left on the clock, conventional wisdom called for an extra-point attempt to tie the game. But like many NFL coaches on this young season, McDaniels bucked convention and went for two.

The try failed.

Though McDaniels has only coached five games with the Raiders, the pressure on him is already mounting. Las Vegas shelled out a whopping $440 million for players this offseason, and surrendered first- and second-round picks for Adams. The Raiders were supposed to build off their playoff season.

But the inverse has happened. They're 1-4, and already out of the AFC playoff picture. McDaniels is now 12-21 as a head coach, after starting his head coaching career 6-0.

He’s gone 6-21 since.

Yikes.

