17-year-old found dead on I-94 in Macomb County suffered gunshot wound
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI-- The person found dead due to head trauma on I-94 in Macomb County on Friday was a 17-year-old girl from Detroit who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, Michigan State Police said. The investigation into the Oct. 14 incident is still ongoing and includes trying...
Video of Michigan veterinarian allegedly abusing his dog could result in charges
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Macomb County veterinarian could face charges after a video of him allegedly abusing his dog was posted to YouTube, prosecutor’s announced. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing possible animal abuse charges in the case. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a video was...
Lawsuit filed against Warren police as video shows cops punching teen multiple times
DETROIT -- The family of a 17-year-old black teenager who suffered multiple injuries at the hands of police have filed a lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming excessive force was used. According to the Associated Press, bodycam footage from the officers involved in the arrest shows the teen was pulled from a car and thrown on the ground before one officer punches him multiple times.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Jury selection continues into fourth day in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI – The jury selection process entered its fourth day Friday in the trial of three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a Family Dollar security guard who died following an argument with customers...
Metro Police cruiser stolen by larceny suspect, found abandoned in Flint, police say
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – Police say a man stole a Metro Police Authority of Genesee County cruiser while running from an officer early Friday, Oct. 14. Metro Police Lt. Michael Murphy said officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Place in Flint Township following the report of a larceny in progress.
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
Michigan man allegedly set 25 truck fires in 8 states
DETROIT – A Michigan man is facing federal charges for allegedly setting 25 semitrailers on fire in eight states over about two years, all belonging to the same company, prosecutors said. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, was arrested Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. He is charged U.S. District...
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
Flint-area football highlights: Corunna nips Swartz Creek 28-27 in Metro League crossover game
FLINT – Corunna finished third in the Flint Metro League standings by beating Swartz Creek 28-27 Friday in the crossover round. Wyatt Bower completed 11 of 16 passes for 131 yards and four touchdowns to lead Corunna. Peyton TerMeer caught a pair of TD passes while Jaden Edington and...
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
Flint authors detail spooky ghost stories, true crime and more in new book
FLINT, MI - Ghosts, urban legends and mythologies have captured the imaginations of Genesee and Lapeer Counties for several decades. Flint authors Roxanne Rhoads and Joe Schipani have both pieced together these haunted stories in a book titled “Ghosts and Legends of Genesee & Lapeer Counties,” released on Aug. 29, and published by Arcadia Publishing Company.
Wynton Marsalis to help Michigan marching band ring in 125th Anniversary at halftime
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jazz and the University of Michigan Marching Band are around the same age. Jazz historians say that while the genre evolved over the 19th century, a commonly accepted origin was in New Orleans around 1895, according to NewOrleans.com. A year after that, Harry dePont gathered gathered...
Car from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in Michigan before hitting red carpet
NOVI, MI - People in Michigan have the chance to see the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” vehicle before it hits the red carpet at the movie’s premiere. The Lexus LC500 convertible concept is on display all weekend at Motor City Comic Con taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here. This is actually the first time the vehicle has been on display for the public to see.
Three quarters of Wayne State students used to drop out. Now most graduate.
Eleven years ago, just one out of every four undergraduates who enrolled at Wayne State University graduated within six years. For Black students, it was barely one in 13. Those numbers have changed dramatically. Wayne State’s six-year graduation rate was just over 60 percent for the most recent group of students.
Massive demo program gets rolling, aims to tear down 1,910 Flint area structures
FLINT, MI -- Partners in a massive demolition program say they have secured nearly $40 million to knock down 1,910 structures in the Flint area with a focus on buildings that have been damaged by fire, that are near schools or have people living next door. The Genesee County Land...
Genesee County commissioner District 5 race pits Avery against Chambers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Current District 5 county Commissioner James Avery, D-Grand Blanc, will be challenged by Republican Teri Lynn Chambers in the Nov. 8 general election. Avery is a former member of the Grand Blanc Community Schools Board of Education and was appointed to the county Board of Commissioners in January to replace former Commissioner Mark Young.
Genesee commissioners back $3.25M for Ashley’s Buick City redevelopment plan
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County has taken the first step toward contributing to a redevelopment of the old Buick City site in Flint, giving initial approval to $3.25 million for water, sewer and stormwater work at the 350-acre property. The county Board of Commissioners took the action in a committee...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
