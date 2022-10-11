ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Lawsuit filed against Warren police as video shows cops punching teen multiple times

DETROIT -- The family of a 17-year-old black teenager who suffered multiple injuries at the hands of police have filed a lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming excessive force was used. According to the Associated Press, bodycam footage from the officers involved in the arrest shows the teen was pulled from a car and thrown on the ground before one officer punches him multiple times.
WARREN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Car from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in Michigan before hitting red carpet

NOVI, MI - People in Michigan have the chance to see the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” vehicle before it hits the red carpet at the movie’s premiere. The Lexus LC500 convertible concept is on display all weekend at Motor City Comic Con taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here. This is actually the first time the vehicle has been on display for the public to see.
NOVI, MI
