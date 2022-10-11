NOVI, MI - People in Michigan have the chance to see the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” vehicle before it hits the red carpet at the movie’s premiere. The Lexus LC500 convertible concept is on display all weekend at Motor City Comic Con taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here. This is actually the first time the vehicle has been on display for the public to see.

NOVI, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO