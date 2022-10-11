President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed China would "never commit to abandoning the use of force" when it comes to the issue of Taiwan, in a speech marking the beginning of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing. We will adhere to striving for the prospect of a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and greatest efforts, but will never commit to abandoning the use of force, and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," Xi told Communist Party delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

CHINA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO