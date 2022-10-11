ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Iran protests reach 19 cities despite internet disruption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country’s morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over the...
PROTESTS
PBS NewsHour

Putin to call up army reservists over two weeks to fight in Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry set as a goal have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PBS NewsHour

How to help Iranian women and girls amid ongoing protests

After 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran in September, anti-government protests in Iran led by women and girls have steadily continued. Demonstrators which also include men, high school students, oil workers, and professors have led to some of the boldest challenges to Iran’s theocracy in years.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Nabih Berri
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
Person
Amos Hochstein
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Najib Mikati
AFP

Paris police ready for living costs protest as fuel strike drags on

Nearly three weeks into a strike that has forced filling stations across France to close, police in Paris were preparing for protests Sunday against soaring living costs. - More protests - The dispute at French refineries and fuel depots has forced many filling stations to close and had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.
PROTESTS
AFP

China will 'never commit to abandoning the use of force' on Taiwan: Xi

President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed China would "never commit to abandoning the use of force" when it comes to the issue of Taiwan, in a speech marking the beginning of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing.  We will adhere to striving for the prospect of a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and greatest efforts, but will never commit to abandoning the use of force, and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," Xi told Communist Party delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. 
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Mediterranean#Lebanese#Israeli
PBS NewsHour

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine blast, dozens rescued

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.
ACCIDENTS
PBS NewsHour

Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Middle East
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine allies promise more air defense as Russia hits cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy