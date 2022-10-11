Read full article on original website
Iran protests reach 19 cities despite internet disruption
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country’s morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over the...
U.S. to pull visas of Haitian officials involved with criminal organizations, send humanitarian assistance
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of...
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price says U.S. will provide aid to Haiti
U.S. State Department officials say the U.S. government will revoke visas from current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations. Watch the briefing in the player above. And they say the U.S. will provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in...
Putin to call up army reservists over two weeks to fight in Ukraine
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry set as a goal have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said.
United Nations demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations of Ukraine regions
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory.
Protests and marches worldwide bring together Iranians living abroad
LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
How to help Iranian women and girls amid ongoing protests
After 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran in September, anti-government protests in Iran led by women and girls have steadily continued. Demonstrators which also include men, high school students, oil workers, and professors have led to some of the boldest challenges to Iran’s theocracy in years.
U.S. policy shift on Venezuelan migrants adds more strain to shelters in Mexico
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum. “We can’t take anyone, no one will fit,”...
Europe looks to Africa in bid to replace Russian natural gas
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80 percent complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is...
Paris police ready for living costs protest as fuel strike drags on
Nearly three weeks into a strike that has forced filling stations across France to close, police in Paris were preparing for protests Sunday against soaring living costs. - More protests - The dispute at French refineries and fuel depots has forced many filling stations to close and had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.
China will 'never commit to abandoning the use of force' on Taiwan: Xi
President Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed China would "never commit to abandoning the use of force" when it comes to the issue of Taiwan, in a speech marking the beginning of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing. We will adhere to striving for the prospect of a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and greatest efforts, but will never commit to abandoning the use of force, and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," Xi told Communist Party delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.
U.S. will take in some Venezuelan migrants, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkish coal mine blast, dozens rescued
AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.
Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
Elon Musk says SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. WATCH: Musk...
What the Jan. 6 committee can learn from past truth commissions
The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attacks is resuming its hearings on Oct. 13, 2022, and is expected to produce a report before the November midterm elections about rioters’ attempted coup and efforts to prevent President Joe Biden from assuming office. The bipartisan committee...
Ukraine allies promise more air defense as Russia hits cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
WATCH: Rep. Luria describes Trump’s ‘coordinated, multi-part plan’ to overturn 2020 election results
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., made remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. She stated that Donald Trump was “personally and directly involved” in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and that...
‘We’re on our own.’ How people with disabilities are left out of climate planning
When the inevitable hurricanes threaten New Orleans, it’s hard for India Scott to figure where to go. In the city where she was born and raised, she’s stayed in hotels, relief shelters and, during Hurricane Katrina, in the famously overcrowded Superdome. But it is always a gamble choosing...
Shooting at Russian military range leaves 11 soldiers dead, 15 wounded
MOSCOW (AP) — Two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern...
