Idaho State

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Blue wave or red tide, what is in store for Idaho’s midterms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Midterm elections are a little less than a month away. Republicans are hoping to keep Idaho red, but democrats want to add a touch of purple to the state. The elections are on November 8th, and here in Idaho the Democrats have their platform which...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State
Boise, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
IDAHO STATE
#Gender Transition#Gender Dysphoria#Hormone Therapy#Racism#Idaho Legal Services#Medicaid#The Daily Caller#The Idaho Capital Sun#Mh
Idaho State Journal

Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

New Study: Overdose deaths up 4% nationwide, up 24% in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A research group is saying another health crisis is impacting the United States, Outside of the Coronavirus pandemic. And we here in Idaho are experiencing it more than other states. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and the group Quote Wizard says overdose...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Native Idaho insect commonly mistaken for Murder Hornet

The Asian Giant Hornet, nicknamed the Murder Hornet, was first seen in North America two years ago. Since then, Idahoans have reported seeing the insect but it is a case of mistaken identity. The black and orange striped Murder Hornet can be up to 2 inches long, making it the...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?

We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
IDAHO STATE
