Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Blue wave or red tide, what is in store for Idaho’s midterms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Midterm elections are a little less than a month away. Republicans are hoping to keep Idaho red, but democrats want to add a touch of purple to the state. The elections are on November 8th, and here in Idaho the Democrats have their platform which...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Idaho judge on no cameras in courtroom for Vallow-Daybell case
Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce issued an order prohibiting video and photographic coverage in September. Audio recording will still be allowed.
Nevada and Idaho jump out in report on rates of prenatal care for pregnant minors
In Nevada, 9.2% of the babies born to girls 17 and younger did not receive prenatal care. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, according to research firm ValuePenguin, which analyzed Center for Disease Control and Prevention data between 2016 and 2020. New Mexico had the fifth-highest rate at...
Idaho’s “Extreme Right” Investigated by Dutch Television News
What is going on with Europe's fascination with Idaho? Apparently, word got out that politics in Idaho are a little "different" these days and a news broadcast from The Netherlands sent a crew to our state to investigate. During their time in Idaho, folks from Nieuwsuur, a European news source...
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication
All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
What's on the ballot: Idaho constitutional amendment
BOISE, Idaho — This November, Idahoans have the chance to change the Idaho Constitution, voters will get to decide if the Idaho Legislature should gain the ability to call themselves back into session after yearly adjournment. Currently in Idaho, only the governor has the power to call lawmakers back...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Are Idahoans And Californians Different Sides Of The Same Coin?
It seems Idaho's anti-California sentiment has reached critical mass. It's become perfectly ordinary to overhear Idahoans pledge their disdain for west coast transplants. No one bats an eye. No one chimes in to caution against the pitfalls of generalization. It's high-time to put an end to the ignorance. Bridging the...
This Death Statistic Is Up 4%. In Idaho, It’s Up 24%, But Why?
It's one of the few things you can truly depend on: People live, and people die. It's the circle of life. However, for many Idahoans, that circle is ending much sooner than expected, and it's happening to more and more people. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and sadly,...
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sued by two transgender women for discrimination
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is being sued by two transgender women who say they were denied Medicaid coverage for gender reassignment surgery. Court documents say the women were recommended to get the surgery after being diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply
Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
New Study: Overdose deaths up 4% nationwide, up 24% in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A research group is saying another health crisis is impacting the United States, Outside of the Coronavirus pandemic. And we here in Idaho are experiencing it more than other states. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and the group Quote Wizard says overdose...
Native Idaho insect commonly mistaken for Murder Hornet
The Asian Giant Hornet, nicknamed the Murder Hornet, was first seen in North America two years ago. Since then, Idahoans have reported seeing the insect but it is a case of mistaken identity. The black and orange striped Murder Hornet can be up to 2 inches long, making it the...
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December
A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste will likely start operating in early December. The post Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December appeared first on Local News 8.
