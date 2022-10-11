Read full article on original website
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by year in school
Here are the Section III leading rushers in their respective classes. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 15
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 15. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
HS roundup: CBA boys soccer caps unbeaten season with win at Jamesville-DeWitt (photos)
State-ranked No. 10 Christian Brothers Academy completed its 2022 regular season without suffering a single loss. The Brothers (15-0-1) travelled to Jamesville-DeWitt (12-3-1) and came away with a 4-0 victory in Saturdays Class A season finale.
Section III boys volleyball assists leaders, sorted by year in school
Here are the Section III leading boys volleyball assists leaders, ranked by year in school. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. Seniors. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
HS football roundup: Southern Hills edges Lowville with late-game TD
Senior Braden Switzer scored the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds left in regulation to guide Southern Hills over Lowville, 37-34, on Saturday in a Class C-2 division contest.
New York high schooler continues to play football after two-year battle with cancer
JERICHO, N.Y. — A New York high school senior refused to let his cancer battle keep him from suiting up for the big game. Two years ago, Brandt Morgan was a star JV quarterback who led his team and was considered an up-and-coming athlete at Jericho High School, his coach Greg Berry told CBS News.
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy downs Liverpool, stays unbeaten
State-ranked No. 6 Christian Brothers Academy still have not lost a game after returning to Class AA this season. The Brothers defeated Liverpool 35-13, in Friday’s league matchup at Liverpool High School.
Champions from several CNY schools crowned at individual girls tennis sectionals (58 photos)
Champions were crowned at the Section III individual girls tennis finals on Friday at Oneida High School. In Division I, Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis won her singles match in two sets (6-1, 6-0).
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 6 of the Section III football season continues with a full slate of games on Friday. With the playoffs looming, several key matchups could prove to be the deciding factors in sectional seedings.
HS football: West Genesee’s defense holds Baldwinsville in check with key plays
West Genesee’s stingy defense played a major role in Friday’s nonleague football victory over Baldwinsville. Sophomore lineman Christian Burns intercepted a screen pass and walked into the end zone on the Bees’ first possession to begin a defensive onslaught that would guide the Wildcats to a 20-14 victory at West Genesee High School.
Class A football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius fends off Carthage in win
Fayetteville-Manlius fended off a pesky Carthage squad to win 35-25 in Class A action on Friday. The Hornets continued their undefeated run at 7-0. The Comets dropped to 2-5 on the season.
Corcoran football squeezes out ‘real gutty’ victory over New Hartford (video)
A handful of players on the Corcoran varsity football team are battling through injuries, which coach Tyrone Fisher said played a role in the Cougars’ tough loss to Auburn last week. Despite a short week of practices, Corcoran squeezed out a “real gutty” 13-7 victory over New Hartford on...
Independent football roundup: Port Byron avenges early-season loss to Phoenix with ground game
Port Byron/Union Springs’ only loss this year was to Phoenix. That 40-36 defeat came in the opening week of the season. A potent rushing attack led by junior running back Bryce Rigby’s two touchdowns led the Panthers to a 47-28 victory over the Firebirds.
