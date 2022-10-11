Read full article on original website
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Commanders dealt brutal Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson injury news for matchup vs. Bears, but there’s a catch
The Washington Commanders are looking to snap their four-game losing skid on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. They will have a tough time picking up the win as Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson work through injuries. The Commanders’ starting quarterback and key wideout appear on the injury report...
The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” in New York turns out to be his wedding
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding. According to a Page Six...
Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the […] The post Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
Banged up Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s defiant statement amid injury woes
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.
‘It was nip and tuck’: John Elway drops truth bomb on rival coach Broncos nearly hired over Nathaniel Hackett
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway dropped a massive truth bomb surrounding Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure as the team’s head coach. As it turns out, the Broncos almost went in another direction before deciding to sign Hackett as the head coach this offseason. According to Elway, the Broncos...
Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to...
NFL doubles down on controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer call vs. Derek Carr
While the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately pulled out a 30-29 victory on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, there was one very controversial moment when Chris Jones got hit with a roughing the passer call after he strip-sacked Derek Carr. On Thursday, NFL VP Perry Fewell doubled down on their decision to make this call.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents game 2.5 of the Kenny Pickett Era. Unfortunately for the young QB, he’ll see the legend Tom Brady on the other sideline of the Steelers-Buccaneers game. For this young vs. old face-off, we’ll be making a few bold Steelers Week 6 predictions.
Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good
Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The...
Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey to Bills trade whispers hit a wall
With the Carolina Panthers starting off the season 1-4, whispers about Christian McCaffrey’s looming exit continue to get louder. The Buffalo Bills are one of a handful of teams that have been identified as a potential trade suitor for the 26-year-old, but it now appears that their pursuit has just hit a major wall.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win
The injuries just continue to pile up for Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz at this stage in the season. Wentz came into the Commanders’ Week 6 road matchup against the Chicago Bears nursing a right shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice just once ahead of the game, but in the end, he […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘[L.A.] will be home’: Jalen Ramsey drops Odell Beckham Jr. prediction amid frustration on Rams offer
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. of late as the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver continues to navigate free agency. OBJ has already been linked to a handful of teams around the league, but for his part, Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey is feeling optimistic about a potential reunion with Beckham in LA.
