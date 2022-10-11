Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday. Zappe, starting his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones, threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry as the Patriots (3-3) pulled away from the anemic Browns. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England. Zappe finished 24 of 34 passing a week after he threw for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first start last week in a 29-0 win over Detroit. Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago — the franchise with which Halas won all his games.
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners' sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track in the second half, and San Francisco left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Niners (3-3) went scoreless in the final two quarters. Garoppolo had a long attempt to Charlie Woerner that slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and interception by Jaylinn Hawkins that was intended for Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate and ended a two-game winning streak. Garoppolo had thrown 72 consecutive passes without a pick until he was intercepted on the final drive of the first half.
Rodgers says simplifying could help struggling Pack offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes a simpler approach can help Green Bay’s offense get out of its funk. The Packers certainly need to try something. Rodgers hasn’t come close to matching his production from the last two seasons — each of which resulted in MVP honors — and the Packers find their hopes of a fourth straight NFC North title in jeopardy. The Packers dropped to .500 with a surprising 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets. That followed a 27-22 defeat against the New York Giants in London, a game in which Green Bay squandered a 14-point lead and didn’t get any points from its offense after halftime.
Ja’Marr Chase Roasts Mike Gesicki’s Griddy TD Celebration
The Bengals star, fresh off a big game against the Saints, couldn’t help but critique the Dolphins tight end’s moves.
Devin McCourty roasts twin brother after Pats win in Cleveland
BOSTON -- Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense was feeling it after a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the location of that victory that has McCourty extremely happy, because he got to use it against his twin brother, Jason.Jason McCourty spent just one season with Browns, and it just so happened to be in 2016, when Cleveland went 0-16. So Jason never got to experience a win inside the "Dawg Pound."With Sunday's victory, Devin is now 2-1 when the Patriots visit Cleveland. He just had to rub that into Jason's face as soon as...
