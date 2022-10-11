ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track in the second half, and San Francisco left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Niners (3-3) went scoreless in the final two quarters. Garoppolo had a long attempt to Charlie Woerner that slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and interception by Jaylinn Hawkins that was intended for Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate and ended a two-game winning streak. Garoppolo had thrown 72 consecutive passes without a pick until he was intercepted on the final drive of the first half.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO