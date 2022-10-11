Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
Skype Co-founder Leads $13M Investment in Mining Gear Firm
Metaplanet’s investment is not Tallinn’s first step into cryptocurrencies. Tallinn acknowledged owning majority of his fortune in Bitcoin. Fabric Systems, a cryptography hardware technology firm, has completed a seed round raising $13 million from investors. In order to develop low-power Bitcoin mining gear. The funding came from 8090 Partners, a venture capital company, the cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com, and Metaplanet, an early-stage investment business founded by Jaan Tallinn, co-founder of Skype.
Binance Pool Launches $500M Lending Initiative For Miners
Interest rates on these loans will be between 5% and 10%. In a blog post, the exchange announced its plans to provide cloud mining services. Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has been charging forward with several different projects despite the weak market. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining business has once again gained the exchange’s backing.
Proposal To Deploy Uniswap on zkSync Passes With 100% Votes
ZkSync provides a scalable solution that allows for quicker transactions at reduced prices. The proposal passed with almost 100% of the vote in favor. Following the conclusion of a governance vote, the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) will be integrated into the zkSync layer 2 privacy tool. Users of Uniswap, a...
Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours
The top 3 gainers of the day are QNT, MKR, and CSPR. QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 3 gainers of the past 24 hours. Quant (QNT) Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network,...
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Offers Zero Royalty Option
Solana NFT market fluctuations seem to have cornered Magic Eden at this juncture. Coral Cube would also provide dealers with option of selling NFTs without paying royalties. Solana NFTs have reignited the discussion about creator royalties. And markets that don’t pay them are finding willing traders and expanding their market share. In a manner that hasn’t happened in the wider Ethereum NFT ecosystem.
CFTC Commissioner Plans to Define Retail Investors
She stated her intention to offer a new retail investor definition. Christy would begin by posting a more casual idea on the website and soliciting feedback. Given that the CFTC is expected to assume responsibility for spot crypto trading. Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero has said that the agency has to rethink its approach to rulemaking for retail investors.
DeenAiR, Proud Sponsor of the 22nd World Blockchain Summit
DeenAiR Blockchain firm has committed to be the gold sponsor for the World Blockchain Summit (WBS). The 22nd edition of the global series WBS is destined to take place at Atlantis, Dubai from 17th to 19th October 2022. WBS is an A-list gathering among the top-tier crypto and blockchain projects.
XENO Governance Token (GXE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a PvP game based on Web3 with GameFi aspects, PROJECT XENO enables players to battle...
Ajman Launches Government Payment Platform on the Metaverse
A Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed. The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform. His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance (ADF), launched a suite of smart services in the presence of ADF executive directors and department directors as part of ADF’s participation in the Ajman Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022. These services included the first government payment platform on the Metaverse. And the first service to register suppliers; Tawreed, which is specific to the Ajman government.
Market Maker Wintermute Clears $92 Million Debt of TrueFi
Wintermute borrowed $92.5 million for a duration of 180 days. Now Wintermute owes $75M to Maple Finance and Clearpool. Concerns about paying back $189.4 million in debt arose when crypto market maker Wintermute lost $160 million in a hack. Excitingly, on Oct. 15, Wintermute repaid a $92 million Tether (USDT) loan made to TrueFi, its highest debt.
Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena
To mark the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, the firm has already created an NFT collection. The development of Bandai Namco’s own multi-IP metaverse is already under way. One of the largest AAA game publishers and developers in Japan, Konami, has expressed interest in joining the metaverse and Web3 entertainment movement. Several job postings have lately been posted by the corporation for the creation of experiences using this kind of technology in its upcoming video games.
MetaMask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank
With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day. Only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising. The parent company of the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, ConsenSys, has announced an integration with the fintech business Sardine that would make it simpler for customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency.
13% of Canada Citizens Hold Bitcoin (BTC) as per Report
13% of Canadians have Bitcoin, up significantly from 5% in 2018-2020. Additional research on Bitcoin has been conducted by the Bank of Canada since 2016. Key figures reflecting Canadians’ preference for crypto assets have been released by the Bank of Canada. As part of its Financial System Review. New statistics show that by 2021, 13% of Canadians have Bitcoin, up significantly from 5% in 2018-2020.
Justin Sun Reveals Holding Millions of Huobi’s HT Token
These remarks were made by Justin Sun on Thursday, October 13. The price of HT tokens rose about 100% in a week’s time after Sun became an adviser. In his most recent confession, Tron’s founder Justin Sun revealed that he has tens of millions of Huobi Tokens. Interestingly, he stated that he is eager to promote HT tokens because he’s now an adviser to the Huobi crypto exchange.
Zimbabwe Tech Institute Developing Central Bank Digital Currency
The RBZ’s most recent announcement on the CBDC is similar to its prior updates. CBDC may assist the central bank cut down on the price of printing currency. According to HIT vice chancellor Quinton Kanhukamwe, the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) in Zimbabwe is working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Kanhukamwe claims that the proposed CBDC would make it harder for corrupt practices including currency manipulation, cash hoarding, and shady FX dealings to flourish.
NYDIG Lays Off Around 110 Employees Amid Crypto Winter
A number of big crypto firms have already announced layoffs this year. New leadership at NYDIG includes Tejas Shah as CEO. NYDIG announced in January that it had secured $1 billion at a valuation of over $7 billion. With the intention of expanding its institutional-grade Bitcoin platform to include Lightning Network payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts.
Crypto Service Providers Restrict Russians Amid Recent Sanctions
Crypto.com had added Russia to the list of nations it would not provide service. Bitmex, another marketplace, will also implement new limits. A number of service providers in the sector have made efforts to comply with the new restrictions imposed around a week after the European Union approved another set of sanctions intended at damaging Russia’s economy and finances, including its access to the crypto market.
Transactions in Chinese Digital Currency Exceed 100 Billion Yuan
The central bank stated that 360 million transactions were involved in the outlay. 5.6 million businesses across 15 provinces and municipalities now accept digital Yuan. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday that the number of transactions conducted using China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) had surpassed 100 billion yuan (about $13.9 billion) as of August 31, 2022. This is up from around 88 billion yuan at the end of 2021. The central bank stated that 360 million transactions were involved in the outlay.
Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack on Cryptocurrency
John Mack, has acknowledged that he still possesses bitcoin. According to Mack, the financial system will increasingly rely on the digital realm. John Mack, a former CEO of Morgan Stanley, discussed cryptocurrencies in an interview. From June 2005 to January 2010, Mack served as the global investment bank’s chief executive.
