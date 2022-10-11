ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing methamphetamine and notebooks with several names and personal identifying information, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hunt was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of identifying information of more than ten victims and using other individuals’ identifying information with the intent to defraud.

