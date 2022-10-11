ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

Picture Perfect Fall Day For New Brighton Fall Festival

(New Brighton, Pa.) The weather was beautiful and created an opportunity for many Beaver County residents to get out and visit the 4th Annual New Brighton Fall Festival along Third Avenue in the borough. Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Curtis Walsh had the Prize Caddy out and about and...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
The Guthrie Theatre

The Guthrie Theatre was built in 1927 for vaudeville. Admired for it’s Art Deco architecture, it evolved into a movie house. Now lovingly restored, the Guthrie has been converted into an entertainment destination with live theatre, musical acts, comedy shows, movies, food hall and a full service bar.
GROVE CITY, PA
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend

A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
PITTSBURGH, PA
It’s Peak Week in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa.-- Lawrence County is bursting with color during the fall season and getting ready to hit peak week. The landscape is a mosaic of bright yellow, orange and red, making it not just beautiful but a perfect backdrop for a photo. Below are a few places we recommend to see the leaves in their vibrant glory along with some other fun fall activities. You can also follow this link for a variety of October activities in our local area.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Steffin Hill Road Closure Extended

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will be extended through late October. Steffin Hill Road is currently closed to traffic continuously between Craighead Lane and 13th Avenue. The closure will...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Lego event coming to Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry

Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
First snow of season could be days away

PITTSBURGH — The first snow showers of the season could be days away. The strongest push of cold air so far this season will plow into the area early next week. Behind the front, a blast of winter chill will head into the area and bring rain and snow showers with it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday

Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
BUTLER, PA

