beavercountyradio.com
Picture Perfect Fall Day For New Brighton Fall Festival
(New Brighton, Pa.) The weather was beautiful and created an opportunity for many Beaver County residents to get out and visit the 4th Annual New Brighton Fall Festival along Third Avenue in the borough. Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Curtis Walsh had the Prize Caddy out and about and...
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
visitmercercountypa.com
The Guthrie Theatre
The Guthrie Theatre was built in 1927 for vaudeville. Admired for it’s Art Deco architecture, it evolved into a movie house. Now lovingly restored, the Guthrie has been converted into an entertainment destination with live theatre, musical acts, comedy shows, movies, food hall and a full service bar.
beavercountyradio.com
MAC & Parkway Races Take Center Stage In Week 7 High School Football Coverage On Beaver County Radio
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo courtesy BCR Archives) With teams being three games away from the postseason, the Friday night lights will shine brightest on those who showcase the hardest, fullest, and most consistent efforts on the high school gridirons. New Brighton (0-7) will seek its first win of the...
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
butlerradio.com
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
beavercountyradio.com
Link for Geneva @ St. Vincent 1PM, 10/14/22 WBVP/WMBA/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com
1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, 1460 WMBA and beavercountyradio.com’s Bruce Fry has the call from the campus of St. Vincent. If you can’t tune into the game you can click the link below to listen on-line via beavercountyradio.com:
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall
From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
wcn247.com
It’s Peak Week in Lawrence County
NEW CASTLE, Pa.-- Lawrence County is bursting with color during the fall season and getting ready to hit peak week. The landscape is a mosaic of bright yellow, orange and red, making it not just beautiful but a perfect backdrop for a photo. Below are a few places we recommend to see the leaves in their vibrant glory along with some other fun fall activities. You can also follow this link for a variety of October activities in our local area.
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Central Valley @ Ambridge 10/14/22 @ 6:30 PM on 95.7 FM, WMBA and Trib-Live Network
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Rob Matzie and and Bruce Frey have the call from Ambridge High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the Bridgers battle the defending champion Warriors. If you can’t listen on the air you can listen to the game...
Frost advisory in place for local counties overnight, warmer temperatures roll in on Sunday
PITTSBURGH — The air will feel chilly once the sun goes down, so make sure to grab a warm coat before you head out for the night. Winds are dialing back with a clear sky this evening; temperatures will tumble to the upper 30s tonight and colder spots are possible north.
beavercountyradio.com
Steffin Hill Road Closure Extended
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will be extended through late October. Steffin Hill Road is currently closed to traffic continuously between Craighead Lane and 13th Avenue. The closure will...
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Western Beaver @ New Brighton 10/14/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
WBVP-AM 1230 and WBVP-FM 99.3’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Oak Hill Memorial Field in New Brighton of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Lions battle the Golden Beavers. The Game will also be presented via Facebook Live...
Get Marty: Cake Walk for two amazing veterans from our friends at Oakmont Bakery
This is big people. Huge. It’s time for a Cake Walk from our friends at Oakmont Bakery and we’re doubling up the deliciousness. We’ve got two custom cakes ready to go for two amazing men.
First snow of season could be days away
PITTSBURGH — The first snow showers of the season could be days away. The strongest push of cold air so far this season will plow into the area early next week. Behind the front, a blast of winter chill will head into the area and bring rain and snow showers with it.
butlerradio.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
