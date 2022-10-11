From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO