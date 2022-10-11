Read full article on original website
The Extra Point: Charles Henderson vs. Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Rams of Headland welcome the red-hot Charles Henderson Trojans. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Trojans holding a 5-1 advantage after taking last year’s matchup 42-21. Headland aims to bounce back and solidify playoff hopes after falling to Carroll 42-8, while the Trojans won […]
Troy Messenger
Troy sweeps Arkansas State
The Troy Trojans (12-8, 6-2) volleyball team followed up Friday’s Sun Belt Conference win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves with a 3-0 sweep on Saturday. The win marks Troy’s second consecutive series win this season and sixth straight match win. The Trojans picked up the sweep, dominating all three sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21.
The Extra Point Game of the Week: Ariton vs Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — Class 2A Region Two is came down to the wire in terms of which team would take home the region title. All season long Ariton has looked to be the favorite, but Wicksburg put together five straight wins to remain undefeated and tied with Ariton, also undefeated in region play, atop […]
The Extra Point: Samson vs Geneva County
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — As the high school football season winds down, some teams are seeing their playoff hopes slip away. Two of those teams are Samson and Geneva County. The Samson Tigers are still fighting to pick up their first win on the year, while Geneva County has a chance to make it as […]
Troy Messenger
Trojans top Rams to finish unbeaten in region play
HEADLAND, AL – It may have been ugly, but it was a win. Despite being penalized 18 times on the night, Charles Henderson High managed to find a way to win 31-13 in a Class 5A, Region 2 fistfight at J.J. Yarborough Stadium in Headland Friday evening. A drive...
Troy Messenger
Pike volleyball wins area championship
Pike Liberal Arts defeats Highland Home three sets to zero to win Pike Lib’s first AHSAA area championship. They now move on to the state tournament.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib captures area crown
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots capped off year one in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) with a Class 2A, Area 5 Volleyball Championship on Thursday. Pike’s area championship was not only the Patriots’ first ever volleyball championship in the AHSAA but also the school’s first area/region championship in any sport since jumping to the public school athletic association.
Troy Messenger
Troy beats Arkansas State in conference match
The Troy Trojans (11-8, 5-2) earned a Sun Belt Conference volleyball win on Friday night over the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-14, 0-7) by a score of 3-1 on the road. Troy won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23 but Arkansas State rebounded to take the third set 26-28. Arkansas State took a 23-20 lead in the fourth set only for Julia Brooks and Amiah Butler to guide Troy to a 25-23 win to take the set with three consecutive kills followed by a pair of Red Wolves errors.
Troy Messenger
Troy hangs on for homecoming win over Texas State
The Troy Trojans (5-2, 3-1) managed to survive an upset scare from the Texas State Bobcats (3-4, 1-2) on Homecoming on Saturday, picking up a 17-14 Sun Belt Conference win. The Trojans struggled on both sides of the ball at different times but still found a way to get a win. Troy coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that the Sun Belt is a tough conference and any win is a good win.
wdhn.com
2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
wtvy.com
Florala @ Elba | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Florala takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 10 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
Andalusia Star News
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Troy Messenger
‘Big Mama’ Thornton to be honored in Ariton
Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, Blues legend to be honored in Ariton, her hometown, on October 22. Thornton recorded ‘Hound Dog’ three years before Elvis Presley will be honored in her South. Alabama hometown nearly four decades after her death. Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton was...
Troy Messenger
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
wtvy.com
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
wdhn.com
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
wdhn.com
Water main installation on Hodgesville Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, Dothan Utilities will install a water main on Hodgesville road. Starting Monday, October 17th, Dothan Utilities will begin the installation of a water main, from Inez Road to Ross Clark Circle. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the immediate construction area....
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Choctaw Street lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, work crews will temporarily close lanes on Choctaw Street to work in the area. On Friday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m., City crews will close the two westbound lanes on Choctaw Street between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway. Drivers will still be...
