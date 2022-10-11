The Troy Trojans (11-8, 5-2) earned a Sun Belt Conference volleyball win on Friday night over the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-14, 0-7) by a score of 3-1 on the road. Troy won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23 but Arkansas State rebounded to take the third set 26-28. Arkansas State took a 23-20 lead in the fourth set only for Julia Brooks and Amiah Butler to guide Troy to a 25-23 win to take the set with three consecutive kills followed by a pair of Red Wolves errors.

TROY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO