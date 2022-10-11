ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHPR

Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average

State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
VERMONT STATE
NHPR

A flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of New Hampshire, as moderate-to-heavy rainfall was reported overnight and Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for parts of the Granite State and Maine. The forecast: "Strong southerly to southeasterly winds precede the front this morning...
ENVIRONMENT
NHPR

Advocates and utilities grapple with PUC over investigatory authority

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. In a little-known but powerful corner of state government, a fight is brewing. The Public Utilities Commission, which makes consequential energy decisions and regulates the state’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

