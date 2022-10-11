Read full article on original website
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: More candidates running in support of 'right to work'; Sununu and Sherman on abortion
Reproductive rights are a central issue in this year's election amid a shifting landscape on abortion at the state and federal level. How do incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman differ on abortion access?. And, there have been many attempts to pass right-to-work legislation...
NHPR
Catholic Medical Center hires outside firm to review its handling of a former cardiac surgeon
Catholic Medical Center has hired an outside law firm with experience in the healthcare industry to review its cardiac surgery unit, following a Boston Globe Spotlight investigation that raised concerns about a former CMC surgeon with one of the country’s worst malpractice records. CMC announced Thursday that Pennsylvania-based firm...
NHPR
Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average
State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
NHPR
Where they stand: How abortion policy is playing in the race for N.H. governor
In the New Hampshire governor’s race, both candidates describe themselves as pro-choice. But they differ on some key points at a time when the shifting national landscape around abortion has put reproductive rights center stage. The November election marks the first statewide contest since a new law banning most...
NHPR
A flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of New Hampshire, as moderate-to-heavy rainfall was reported overnight and Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for parts of the Granite State and Maine. The forecast: "Strong southerly to southeasterly winds precede the front this morning...
NHPR
Bidders give a second life to state-owned trucks, cars and kayaks at the state surplus auction
William Clark has been coming to the state surplus auction since 1957. He had his eye on a white Jeep. Early Saturday morning at the semi-annual state surplus auction, before bidding started, Anna Voglino lingered near a piece of equipment she wasn’t planning to buy, but that she knew well: a 2011 International truck.
NHPR
New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
NHPR
Advocates and utilities grapple with PUC over investigatory authority
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. In a little-known but powerful corner of state government, a fight is brewing. The Public Utilities Commission, which makes consequential energy decisions and regulates the state’s...
