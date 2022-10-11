Read full article on original website
Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Fest
INDIANAPOLIS – The campus of the Indianapolis Art Center is coming alive with art, activities, vendors, food and so much more. ‘Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival‘ is a free event taking place on Saturday, October 14 at noon.
Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone
ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
Center Point Apartments Fire
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes.
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: Columbus North's Damon Edwards
Columbus North gets creative on the road visiting Terre Haute South as Tyler Blythe gets the jet sweep and flips it back to Damon Edwards who goes deep down the field for Cooper Horn and a 45 yard touchdown. Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: …. Columbus North...
PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Football Friday Night - Part 2
67-year-old man dies in Indianapolis motorcycle crash
INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue. Police said the crash...
Tracking a mild weekend; cold blast to follow
It is a much calmer start this morning compared to last night and on Friday. Wind speeds are not nearly as strong as they once were across central Indiana. Peak wind gusts exceeded 40 MPH in Indianapolis and Muncie. Other cities were just shy of 40 MPH within a 24-hour period.
Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game
INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Lawrence Central’s Mataio Russell for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on October 7, 2022. LC received the kickoff to open the second half against Ben Davis, and a short kick fell to Russell, who...
I-65 pickup truck crash pins woman underneath vehicle, killing her
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Indiana State Police began to receive multiple calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5 mile marker. Greenwood PD and Greenwood Fire were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they found a pickup truck on...
Larry Jo Taylor Jr. sentenced to 86 years for the murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Larry Jo Taylor Jr. has been sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn. On November 10, 2015, IMPD was dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins...
When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
Coldest days of the season ahead; first flakes on the horizon?
INDIANAPOLIS – Cool weekend weather will turn cold as we begin the work week. Feels-like temps in the teens and the first flakes of the season cannot be ruled out!. Sunday will be a bit of an outlier between now and the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. We will be aided by a comfortable southerly breeze and a fair amount of sun. If you want to get outside before it gets cold, this will be your day!
Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps
As we anticipate freezing temperatures over the next week, we're looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard - which then have to pass the cost to the customer. Keeping heating costs as low as possible through …. As we anticipate...
