INDIANAPOLIS – Cool weekend weather will turn cold as we begin the work week. Feels-like temps in the teens and the first flakes of the season cannot be ruled out!. Sunday will be a bit of an outlier between now and the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. We will be aided by a comfortable southerly breeze and a fair amount of sun. If you want to get outside before it gets cold, this will be your day!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO