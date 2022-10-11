Read full article on original website
Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico
Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first El Clasico of the season.The two rivals are level on points at the top of La Liga after eight games.Barcelona have conceded just once in the league so far, but suffered another major Champions League set-back in midweek with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan leaving hope of progression from the group slim.Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts, held by Shakthar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, have been in middling form but will recognise an opportunity to strike a potentially significant early blow in the race for the title.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Erling Haaland will look to score in a 11th match in a row as his Manchester City side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League today.City edged Liverpool to the title last season but Haaland’s arrival in England has heralded a much different campaign so far, with Pep Guardiola’s champions already leading Liverpool by 13 points in the table.Haaland has scored a stunning 15 goals in nine Premier League games so far and was rested in midweek as City were held to a 0-0 draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League.Liverpool found some much needed confidence as they...
