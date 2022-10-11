Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
tjrwrestling.net
Bloodline Member Speaks About His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Says They Were Never Close
A fresh new Superstar on WWE Smackdown and brand new in the iconic Bloodline faction, Solo Sikoa spoke about his relationship with the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and life growing up with him. A former NXT North American Champion, Sikoa is the cousin of Roman Reigns, as well...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Leaning Toward Signing With AEW
It seems that there’s a lot of interesting when it comes to Bandido at the moment as the former ROH World Champion recently revealed that he’s been in talks with AEW, and that WWE offered him a deal. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bandido...
WWE SmackDown results: Bray Wyatt appears, a big Fatal 4-Way looms
Now that Bray Wyatt is back in a big way, what does he have planned next? That’s one of the big questions WWE is leaning into heavily for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which comes to us from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (one of our favorites names for a sports venue anywhere). Wyatt made a dramatic return in the closing moments of Extreme Rules, paying off the White Rabbit teases that had been circulating through WWE shows and social media for weeks. He also introduced human versions of his former Firefly Fun House puppet friends, but all they got...
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
Bleacher Report
Humble Bray Wyatt Might Be His Best Version and More WWE and AEW Friday Takes
All Elite Wrestling and WWE have both had a lot going on in recent weeks, so both companies had a lot to address on Friday. Not only did we get another appearance from the recently rehired Braun Strowman, but we heard from Bray Wyatt for the first time since his return at Extreme Rules during an in-ring promo.
Bleacher Report
Front-Runners for Match of the Year in WWE and AEW
2022 has been one of the most eventful years in pro wrestling history, and it’s quickly coming to a close. That means publications like Bleacher Report will start putting together their lists of the top shows and matches of the year. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of major...
Bleacher Report
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14
Bray Wyatt stunned the wrestling world with his unforgettable return at Extreme Rules last weekend, and on Friday he made his first appearance since the shocking conclusion of the pay-per-view. What did he have to say and what did he do when he returned to WWE for the first time...
Bleacher Report
Moments That Have Defined WWE's 7 PPVs in Saudi Arabia Ahead of Crown Jewel
WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on November 5 for its fourth Crown Jewel, the eighth show in this partnership dating back to the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. It's arguable there is more infamy associated with these shows than the more positive pomp and circumstance each pay-per-view is hyped up with.
Bleacher Report
Ranking 5 Best Opponents for Deontay Wilder's Next Fight
And just like that, Deontay Wilder is back in the heavyweight big time. The former 10-defense WBC champ had spent a year on the shelf since an 11th-round knockout loss to Tyson Fury in a failed attempt to regain the strap he'd lost 20 months earlier. A week shy of...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jon Jones 'In Dialogue' with UFC About Fighting in Main Event on Dec. 10 Card
Jon Jones' team is having conversations with the UFC regarding the possibility of the former two-time light heavyweight champion fighting in the UFC 282 main event on Dec. 10. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani delivered the news on Jones and broke down his potential opponents, including Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.
Bleacher Report
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araújo Odds, Schedule, Predictions
Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo lock horns in a flyweight matchup at UFC Vegas 62 from the UFC's Apex Facility on Saturday night. Both Grasso and Araújo are within striking distance of a title shot. A win for either would bolster their resume as they look to get into the top three of the division.
If WWE didn’t even check to see if Saraya could wrestle again, it’s mind-boggling
Ever since Saraya, known as Paige during her time in WWE, made the jump to AEW, the assumption has been that WWE wouldn’t clear her to wrestle and that the main reason she switched companies was to find somewhere that would. Turns out that narrative might not be correct after all. In an in-depth look at Saraya’s situation today, Fightful Select suggests that WWE was never really interested in keeping her when Vince McMahon was still in charge, to the extent that it never even evaluated whether she’d be able to return to the ring prior to her release this summer. There’s a...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Panthers Listening on Star RB After Rhule Firing
Christian McCaffrey could be playing for another team come next month. With the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching, the Carolina Panthers are "listening" to offers for the veteran running back following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who notes "a deal might not be easy to complete."
wrestlinginc.com
USA Network Officials Have Reportedly Changed Tune About WWE Raw Viewership
USA Network officials are reportedly ecstatic with the viewership "WWE Raw" has been receiving lately at a time when the show's television ratings have usually seen an annual drop. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the television network had become frustrated with the Monday night ratings in recent years during...
