Edge On The Clock: Polygraph Tests Given To Fishing Contestants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High-end fashion house Balenciaga has done it again. This time, they created a series of purses designed to look like Lay’s potato chip bags. Models carried the tasty totes at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month. The zippered leather clutches were styled in four flavors: Original, Salt and Vinegar, Lime, and Flamin’ Hot. They’ll reportedly sell for $1,800.
Must-See Movies To Watch This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There are lots of movies coming out this weekend. Some are heading to the theaters and you can find on others on popular streaming platforms. The must-see movies range from love stories to spooky tales. And one will educate movie-goers about a tragic event during the Civil Rights movement. Check out what needs to be on your must-watch list.
The Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest
CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot. The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off this weekend after a 2-year hiatus. More than 50 balloons of all shapes, sizes, and colors will be at the festival. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine & craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash only, but there will be ATMs available.
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
Healthy Headlines: Diagnosing ADD & ADHD
CHARLOTTE, NC — October is ADHD Awareness Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, talks about attention deficit disorder in children – the symptoms and what parents should know about it. For more information and stories on your health, please...
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
Have You Seen Them? Tiny Pink Robots Are Making Deliveries In Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Have you seen them? Tiny pink robots are taking over Uptown Charlotte. WCCB News first told you about the robotic delivery coffee service back in April when it debuted in Plaza Midwood. Now, the robots are hard at work making deliveries in Uptown. Charlotte city leaders announced...
Do My Job: New York Butcher
CHARLOTTE, NC– From premium cut meats to pre cooked meals, the New York Butcher is your one stop shop for fresh food. WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns how to become a butcher in this week’s Do My Job.
Can’t Make It To The Humane Society Of Charlotte’s Ties And Tails Gala? You Can Still Join In On The Fun Online Or Make A Donation
CHARLOTTE, NC — The Ties & Tails Gala silent auction is now open! The Humane Society of Charlotte has great packages including trips, theater tickets, and awesome artwork along with lots of items for your four-legged friends. To view auction items and begin bidding, click here. Support the lifesaving...
Two People Arrested Following Fight At Olympic High School Football Game
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Olympic High School after a fight broke out at the game. It happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. According to police, approximately 15 people were involved in the melee. According to CMS, a juvenile was arrested, one was cited, and a 19-year-old was released.
Volunteers Create Outdoor Space at Housing Community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rise on Clanton, a permanent supportive housing community, has a new outdoor space for residents. It’s all thanks to the help of Lowe’s. Nonprofit organization Roof Above hosted a volunteer event Friday to help finish the Patio Project at The Rise on Clanton in South Charlotte. Volunteers helped transform the old pool area into an outdoor gathering space.
Death Investigation in SW Charlotte After Body Found
CHARLOTTE — CMPD detectives responded to a call in reference to a body found in the woods on Thursday. Officers say the remains were found in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, an apartment complex near S. Tryon Street and I-485 in Southwest Charlotte. This is a developing...
Gaston County Mugshots October 13th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from October 13th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.
Dogs Stolen From Local Animal Shelters
ROWAN CO., N.C. – We expect to learn soon that charges have been filed against two people accused of stealing dogs from local animal shelters. The Rowan County Animal Control Shelter director sent WCCB photos of the dogs that were stolen late Monday night. Another dog had been moved to a different pen, but was not taken. Those dogs have all been recovered.
Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
Gun Found at Julius Chambers High School
CHARLOTTE — A firearm was found on Thursday on the campus of Julius Chambers High School in University City, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. A juvenile suspect has been arrested. No one was hurt. A message from the principal to Chambers parents said, in part:. “This is Principal Turner...
Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.
