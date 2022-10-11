ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Universities see decline in total enrollment, increase in new student enrollment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Central Michigan University told 13 ON YOUR SIDE although it did see a decline in students during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's working to come back. "I think CMU has bounced back on many fronts. As I mentioned previously, we're seeing more and more students apply and be interested in in in our university," said University President Robert Davies.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Who are the Michigan Supreme Court candidates?

MICHIGAN, USA — Five candidates are competing for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the November midterm election. While the Michigan Supreme Court is considered a nonpartisan position, its members are nominated for candidacy by the major parties and the governor also can appoint justices when needed.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

First public observatory opens in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — For the first time, a public observatory has opened in West Michigan for all astronomy enthusiasts to use. The Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory opened Saturday evening. The observatory was first proposed in 2012, taking 10 years to bring to fruition. In 2016, the first steps...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Nov. 8 Michigan midterm election voting guide

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

91-year-old Korean War vet in Jenison receives honors

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With applause ringing out from family members, 91-year-old Russell “Russ” Povenz received recognition Wednesday evening at Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Jenison. The ceremony, organized by Emmanuel Hospice staff, awarded Povenz with a certificate, pin and a piece of a retired...
JENISON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'We need to support each other'; West Michigan business owners in Latinx food community share their challenges, successes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This summer, more than 90 percent of restaurant owners in Michigan said they're facing higher operating costs and difficulty filling positions. The pandemic has hit the Hispanic community harder than others, in terms of job loss and economic stability. A group of West Michigan business owners in the Latinx food industry joined together this week to support one another as the entire industry pushes ahead.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
MICHIGAN STATE
