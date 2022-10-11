Read full article on original website
Michigan Universities see decline in total enrollment, increase in new student enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Central Michigan University told 13 ON YOUR SIDE although it did see a decline in students during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's working to come back. "I think CMU has bounced back on many fronts. As I mentioned previously, we're seeing more and more students apply and be interested in in in our university," said University President Robert Davies.
Who are the Michigan Supreme Court candidates?
MICHIGAN, USA — Five candidates are competing for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the November midterm election. While the Michigan Supreme Court is considered a nonpartisan position, its members are nominated for candidacy by the major parties and the governor also can appoint justices when needed.
First public observatory opens in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — For the first time, a public observatory has opened in West Michigan for all astronomy enthusiasts to use. The Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory opened Saturday evening. The observatory was first proposed in 2012, taking 10 years to bring to fruition. In 2016, the first steps...
Michigan conservation officers bust out-of-state group poaching salmon
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. — This time of year, droves of fishermen line the banks of the Manistee River near the Tippy Dam for a chance to hook into a Salmon. October is prime time for coho and Chinook salmon running upriver. Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Natural...
24 hurricane-impacted pets from Puerto Rico, Florida land in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After flights that took 124 sheltered pets from Puerto Rico and Florida to Chicago, a total of 24 remaining rescued dogs impacted by hurricanes Fiona and Ian found themselves touching ground in West Michigan. The move was part of a collaborative effort involving the BISSELL Pet...
Nov. 8 Michigan midterm election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with the...
91-year-old Korean War vet in Jenison receives honors
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With applause ringing out from family members, 91-year-old Russell “Russ” Povenz received recognition Wednesday evening at Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Jenison. The ceremony, organized by Emmanuel Hospice staff, awarded Povenz with a certificate, pin and a piece of a retired...
Grand Valley State experts say we're headed towards a 'shallow recession.' Here's what that means
ALLENDALE, Mich. — After conducting a survey in September, Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business has come to the conclusion that a 'shallow' recession is on its way. The school says that while West Michigan has seen their economy flatten for quite some time now, they...
With colder months ahead, West Michigan doctor is hopeful there won't be a COVID surge like last year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Other parts of the world are reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases, but new COVID-19 cases continue to decline statewide. While West Michigan saw an increase in cases starting about this time last year, a local doctor says he's hopeful this fall and winter are different.
'We need to support each other'; West Michigan business owners in Latinx food community share their challenges, successes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This summer, more than 90 percent of restaurant owners in Michigan said they're facing higher operating costs and difficulty filling positions. The pandemic has hit the Hispanic community harder than others, in terms of job loss and economic stability. A group of West Michigan business owners in the Latinx food industry joined together this week to support one another as the entire industry pushes ahead.
Kent Co. audit confirms election worker's poll book tampering had no effect on vote outcome
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County clerk wrapped up a post-election audit of a Gaines Township precinct after a man was accused of stealing voter information, and confirmed the tampering did not affect the outcome of the August primary vote. James Donald Holkeboer was a township election worker...
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
Refinery issues may spare West Michigan from coming gas price surge, analysts say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The national average price of a gallon of gas hovered near $3.86 Friday, according to AAA. This week's decision by OPEC threatened to increase pricing pressures further still. The oil cartel announced Wednesday it would curtail production by some two-million barrels daily beginning in November...
Week 8 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week eight of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Coopersville vs. West Catholic. PART 1: Coopersville vs. West Catholic, Ravenna vs. Oakridge, Mona Shores vs. Reeths Puffer, Grand Rapids Catholic vs. Wayland, White Pigeon vs. Kent City.
