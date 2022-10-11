Read full article on original website
wxxinews.org
The Children's Agenda calls for ending suspensions for young children
A local advocacy organization for children is pushing for an end to school suspensions in most cases, especially for younger kids. The Children’s Agenda has released a report that it said documents over-reliance and disproportionate use of suspensions, even with students as young as those in Pre-K through the 3rd grade.
wxxinews.org
'No party' voters now outnumber Republicans in Monroe County
For the first time in Monroe County, Republicans are not one of the two largest voting blocs. Those registering with “no party” now outnumber enrolled Republicans in the latest party enrollment statistics released this week. The county continues to lean strongly Democrat. Steadily declining GOP enrollment over the...
wxxinews.org
Eastman Kodak is trying to fill jobs...for film manufacturing
Eastman Kodak is hiring. And it might not be for jobs that you would expect need to be filled. Kodak officials say they need workers who can help manufacture film, specifically 35mm film used by both professionals and amateur photo enthusiasts. Film is obviously a legacy product in a digital...
wxxinews.org
Monroe County to hold a Veterans Day Parade Nov. 12
Monroe County and the City of Rochester will host their first Veterans Day Parade next month. That announcement was made Wednesday at Rochester City Hall in Rochester by County Executive Adam Bello, Congressman Joe Morelle and Mayor Malik Evans. Bello said the parade will step off on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
