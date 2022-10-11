Read full article on original website
One person sent to hospital after Thursday afternoon crash in Plymouth Twp.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday after crashing into a parked car and pushing it through a fence. Emergency personnel with the Plymouth Fire Department say they were called to the scene on Vine Street for a reported vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
PSP: Contractor faces felony charges after refusing to return money on uncompleted project
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County contractor is facing felony charges after allegedly refusing to return money to a customer for an uncompleted project. According to State Police at Fern Ridge, 37-year-old Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, agreed to do contracting work for a man in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, earlier this year.
Woman wanted for possession charge located at same Plains Twp. hotel as wanted man
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman found inside a hotel room where a wanted man was staying has been arrested on a possession charge. According to Plains Township Police, 21-year-old Jessica Bullock was arrested on a warrant issued by the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office. Police say they...
Bootastic Health fair held at Wyoming Valley mall
Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne and Lackawanna County Medical Societies held their 2nd annual Bootastic health fair at the Wyoming valley mall. Different local vendors gave out health information to parents and candy to kids wearing costumes. The event sees around two hundred to three hundred kids.
Nanticoke man charged with vehicular homicide
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police allegedly found that he was under the influence of fentanyl when he flipped his vehicle and killed an elderly man. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, on June 25th, surveillance...
Nearly 40 miles of PA Turnpike to close both lanes until Monday
PA (WOLF) — Nearly 40 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close for the weekend beginning at 9 PM tonight. According to the PA Turnpike Commission, a large section of the Northeast Extension will be closed in both directions as crews work on a construction project. The detour for the route will be a total of 65 miles.
Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes
NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
Scranton woman behind bars after allegedly throwing a knife, kicking dog
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A Scranton woman is facing a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge after police say she kicked and threw a knife at a dog on Wednesday. A Scranton Police Officer responded to the 800 block of Alder Street around 12:30 PM on Wednesday for...
Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to the Plains Township Police Department, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
Luzerne Co. man indicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday for distributing controlled substances that resulted in the death of one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 42-year-old Roger Joseph Kapinsky was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and tramadol, and death resulted from the use of the substances.
Homicide suspect's brother charged in connection to fatal Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Another man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide in Kingston last month. According to Kingston Police, on September 10th around 2:30 AM, police received a call for shots fired on the 300 block of Main Street outside Leonardo’s Club formerly known as Shanix.
Man accused of driving car through fundraiser appears in court, DA may seek death penalty
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people at a fundraiser then murdering his mother appeared in court today. A Columbia County judge said all 40 felony charges will move forward, including criminal homicide and attempted homicide charges. According to...
Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death of NJ man
EFFORT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County man pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a man from New Jersey in 2021. According to a news release by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” of Effort, PA, admitted that on February 6, 2021, he distributed 10 bags of fentanyl to a New Jersey man who later used the drugs and was found dead in his home the next morning.
West Pittston Moose Lodge raises over $5K to help toddler's family with medical expenses
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A check was presented Wednesday night at the West Pittston Moose Lodge for a fundraiser that took place last Saturday. Lodge member Samuel Andrewscavage's one-year-old daughter, Brianna, was in need of surgery after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Doug Warabak, VP...
Pottsville Police Chief to retire next week
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The City of Pottsville announced the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky on Tuesday. The City released a statement announcing that as of October 21st, Chief Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky has served in law...
Miracle patient reunites with healthcare workers that saved his life
Williamsport, Lycoming Co. — After a cardiac arrest attack, a 21-year-old was taken to UPMC Williamsport for AN almost miraculous, life-saving treatment. It has been 3 months since his release, and today, he reunited with the healthcare workers who helped save him. Ben Gaverick’s life was saved against all...
Jim Thorpe Area School District Mistakenly Releases Employees' Personal Information
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO. (WOLF) — Earlier this week, one school district accidentally released personal identification information of more than 200 of its employees. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar takes us there to learn what happened. “That report was accidentally released on our Board Docs by an employee but as...
"Tree for Peace" celebrating Native Americans at Lackawanna Heritage Valley
LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Lackawanna Heritage Valley, hosted its “Tree of Peace” celebrating Native Americans at Nay Aug Park today. The celebration honors the history and heritage of Indigenous People within the Lackawanna County area. Officials say events like this are important in the community to help...
Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As we reach the middle of spooky season, Thursday was the Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony. This is a calendar horror-themed contest for local residents. The event also kicks starts the NEPA Horror Fest which is an annual event occurring this Saturday. Allie O'Kane,...
Lackawanna County Commissioners release tentative $150M budget for 2023
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners released a tentative budget for 2023 today. The 2023 special purpose funds budget totals $86,428,014. Officials say the budget includes no increase in property taxes for residents and allocates for continuing to fund programs that residents rely on. As stated in...
