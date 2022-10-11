ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Bootastic Health fair held at Wyoming Valley mall

Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Luzerne and Lackawanna County Medical Societies held their 2nd annual Bootastic health fair at the Wyoming valley mall. Different local vendors gave out health information to parents and candy to kids wearing costumes. The event sees around two hundred to three hundred kids.
LUZERNE, PA
Crime & Safety
WOLF

Nanticoke man charged with vehicular homicide

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police allegedly found that he was under the influence of fentanyl when he flipped his vehicle and killed an elderly man. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, on June 25th, surveillance...
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Nearly 40 miles of PA Turnpike to close both lanes until Monday

PA (WOLF) — Nearly 40 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close for the weekend beginning at 9 PM tonight. According to the PA Turnpike Commission, a large section of the Northeast Extension will be closed in both directions as crews work on a construction project. The detour for the route will be a total of 65 miles.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes

NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to the Plains Township Police Department, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man indicted for distributing drugs resulting in death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday for distributing controlled substances that resulted in the death of one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 42-year-old Roger Joseph Kapinsky was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and tramadol, and death resulted from the use of the substances.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death of NJ man

EFFORT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County man pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a man from New Jersey in 2021. According to a news release by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” of Effort, PA, admitted that on February 6, 2021, he distributed 10 bags of fentanyl to a New Jersey man who later used the drugs and was found dead in his home the next morning.
EFFORT, PA
WOLF

Pottsville Police Chief to retire next week

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The City of Pottsville announced the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky on Tuesday. The City released a statement announcing that as of October 21st, Chief Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky has served in law...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Miracle patient reunites with healthcare workers that saved his life

Williamsport, Lycoming Co. — After a cardiac arrest attack, a 21-year-old was taken to UPMC Williamsport for AN almost miraculous, life-saving treatment. It has been 3 months since his release, and today, he reunited with the healthcare workers who helped save him. Ben Gaverick’s life was saved against all...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As we reach the middle of spooky season, Thursday was the Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony. This is a calendar horror-themed contest for local residents. The event also kicks starts the NEPA Horror Fest which is an annual event occurring this Saturday. Allie O'Kane,...
SCRANTON, PA

