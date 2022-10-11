ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bruins d-man Brandon Carlo (upper body) exits game vs. Coyotes

BOSTON -- The Bruins blue line has suffered another injury. Veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo went to the locker room late in the first period and didn't return to Saturday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. The team ruled him out early in the second period with an upper body injury.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella

The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Sports

Corey Phelan, Phillies minor league pitcher, dead at 20

Corey Phelan, a baseball prospect with the Philadelphia Phillies, died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020. He gave up just one run while pitching nine and two-thirds relief innings last year as part of the Florida Complex League's rookie-level Phillies and was diagnosed with cancer this past April, according to the MLB.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve

As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and part of the in-arena entertainment featured a “Look-A-Likes” segment. The Crypto.com...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class

Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game

For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Hagelin
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Nic Dowd
NBC Sports

Fans react to Phillies advancing to NLCS

After missing the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have not only finally snapped their postseason drought, but are headed to the NLCS. The Phillies dominated the defending champion Atlanta Braves Saturday evening by a score of 8-3, taking the NLDS series three games to one. Philly fans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#The New York Rangers#The Boston Bruins
NBC Sports

Wentz to see specialist for finger; Heinicke may become starter

Carson Wentz is set to see a specialist for a finger injury that he suffered in Washington's win over Chicago on Thursday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. Per the NFL Network, Wentz has a fracture in the ring finger on this throwing hand, and his visit with the specialist will determine what's next for him.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season

The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors lock in Steph's successor with Poole's extension

SAN FRANCISCO – Once Stephen Curry entered his 30s, the Warriors’ antennae started rising. Their wish for a young, dynamic guard with NBA All-Star potential landed them at the feet of Jordan Poole. Once Poole flashed a glimpse of such potential last season, the Warriors realized The Next...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Astros sweep Mariners, so Seahawks-Cardinals game remains 4:05 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in 18 innings Saturday night in a six-hour, 22-minute marathon. That means the Seahawks-Cardinals game is not changing its start time as the Astros swept the best-of-five American League Division Series. The kickoff of the NFL game will take place at 4:05...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NBC Sports

Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown

Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch

When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Porzingis has overcome odds before, can he do it again?

WASHINGTON -- This summer, with a full NBA offseason to work with for the first time in years, Kristaps Porzingis went back to his roots. He traveled to where he first started playing basketball, his home country of Latvia, as well as where his professional basketball career began, in Spain.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension

The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy