Bruins d-man Brandon Carlo (upper body) exits game vs. Coyotes
BOSTON -- The Bruins blue line has suffered another injury. Veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo went to the locker room late in the first period and didn't return to Saturday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. The team ruled him out early in the second period with an upper body injury.
Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella
The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
Flyers place winger on waivers, have more shuffling among forwards
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella expected a good bit of roster movement. With injuries and the head coach wanting to see what he has, the Flyers' lineup was not going to stick off the bat. "I think there could be some rotating people coming in and out of here...
Gordon Hayward’s haircut raises eyebrows ahead of NBA season opener
Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
Corey Phelan, Phillies minor league pitcher, dead at 20
Corey Phelan, a baseball prospect with the Philadelphia Phillies, died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020. He gave up just one run while pitching nine and two-thirds relief innings last year as part of the Florida Complex League's rookie-level Phillies and was diagnosed with cancer this past April, according to the MLB.
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve
As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and part of the in-arena entertainment featured a “Look-A-Likes” segment. The Crypto.com...
Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class
Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
How Draymond spent time away from Warriors after JP altercation
To say it has been an eventful week for Draymond Green would be an understatement. Speaking with reporters Thursday for the first time since he announced he would be taking time away from the team, Green explained how he felt and what he did over the past few days. "It...
Fans react to Phillies advancing to NLCS
After missing the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have not only finally snapped their postseason drought, but are headed to the NLCS. The Phillies dominated the defending champion Atlanta Braves Saturday evening by a score of 8-3, taking the NLDS series three games to one. Philly fans...
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
Wentz to see specialist for finger; Heinicke may become starter
Carson Wentz is set to see a specialist for a finger injury that he suffered in Washington's win over Chicago on Thursday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. Per the NFL Network, Wentz has a fracture in the ring finger on this throwing hand, and his visit with the specialist will determine what's next for him.
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
Warriors lock in Steph's successor with Poole's extension
SAN FRANCISCO – Once Stephen Curry entered his 30s, the Warriors’ antennae started rising. Their wish for a young, dynamic guard with NBA All-Star potential landed them at the feet of Jordan Poole. Once Poole flashed a glimpse of such potential last season, the Warriors realized The Next...
Astros sweep Mariners, so Seahawks-Cardinals game remains 4:05 p.m. ET
The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in 18 innings Saturday night in a six-hour, 22-minute marathon. That means the Seahawks-Cardinals game is not changing its start time as the Astros swept the best-of-five American League Division Series. The kickoff of the NFL game will take place at 4:05...
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
Phillies tap '08 World Series champ for Game 3 first pitch
When the Phillies play their first home postseason game in 11 years, a familiar face will be the one throwing the first pitch. The Flyin' Hawaiian Shane Victorino, an absolute fan-favorite member of the 2008 World Series team who spent eight seasons in Philly from 2005 to 2012, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park ahead of Game 3 of the Phils' NLDS series vs. the Braves.
Porzingis has overcome odds before, can he do it again?
WASHINGTON -- This summer, with a full NBA offseason to work with for the first time in years, Kristaps Porzingis went back to his roots. He traveled to where he first started playing basketball, his home country of Latvia, as well as where his professional basketball career began, in Spain.
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension
The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
