ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WPTV

Mainly dry, warm and breezy for Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll wake up to mostly clear skies Sunday morning with wake-up temps in the low 70s for most. It will feel warm Sunday afternoon with plenty of sun and high temps in the mid 80s. The next front on the map will arrive on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Some scattered storms Saturday; Drier for Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front is slowly moving through the area which will bring us some drier air by Sunday. Lows overnight will be in the mid-upper 70s with a few isolated showers and storms. Saturday will be our transition day with a 40% chance of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Christmas Tree#Festival
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim

$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
calleochonews.com

Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony

The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy