Read full article on original website
Related
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPTV
Mainly dry, warm and breezy for Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll wake up to mostly clear skies Sunday morning with wake-up temps in the low 70s for most. It will feel warm Sunday afternoon with plenty of sun and high temps in the mid 80s. The next front on the map will arrive on...
WPTV
Some scattered storms Saturday; Drier for Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front is slowly moving through the area which will bring us some drier air by Sunday. Lows overnight will be in the mid-upper 70s with a few isolated showers and storms. Saturday will be our transition day with a 40% chance of...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim
$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after lying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
Driver dies after freight train hits vehicle
The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing along Fern Street and Quadrille Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person injured in shooting in Delray Beach
According to Delray Beach police, officials were alerted to several shots being fired in the area of 1371 West 30th Street.
calleochonews.com
Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony
The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
Missing Boynton Beach woman found safe
Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
Authorities said at least 12 schools throughout the state, including several in South Florida, were hit with hoax threats and locked down on Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
Comments / 0