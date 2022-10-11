Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
Doc Martin season 10 — episode guide, UK and US release date, cast, plot, first look, interview and all about the final-ever series in 2022
Doc Martin season 10 and Christmas special will see Martin Clunes play Portwenn's grumpy Dr Martin Ellingham for the last time.
tvinsider.com
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again
The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
tvinsider.com
Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik? Amy Schneider Reveals Her Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Host
Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider has been talking about her time on the show and more during an online Q&A, including which host she prefers out of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. Schneider, who won 40 consecutive games on the long-running quiz show from November 2021 to January 2022, took part...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds ‘Black Sails’ Star Hannah New
The cast is continuing to expand for Bridgerton‘s upcoming third season as Black Sails star Hannah New has joined the hit Netflix period drama as a firebrand widow. According to Deadline, New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, who was widowed at an early age. She basks in the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate and lives her life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom. Details on her story and relation to the other characters have not yet been revealed.
tvinsider.com
‘Happy Valley’ Final Season: AMC+ Releases First-Look Images (PHOTOS)
The third and final season of Happy Valley is set to premiere on AMC+ and Acorn TV at a future date, and today, Thursday, October 13, the network is building anticipation with some first-look images. As revealed in the photos, Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the...
tvinsider.com
Emily Blunt Braves Violent Wild West in New Trailer for ‘The English’ (VIDEO)
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are embarking on a violent trek across the American Wild West in Prime Video‘s upcoming drama series The English, set to premiere on November 11. Described as an “epic chase Western,” The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line) and...
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Episode 100: Bell Cares for Patients on His & Kit’s Wedding Day (PHOTOS)
What better way to commemorate 100 episodes of The Resident than with an event that celebrates Chastain’s power couple? Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) are getting married in the milestone hour, aptly titled “For Better or Worse,” and the event will be exactly what it should be for the couple: a mix of the ceremony and work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
tvinsider.com
‘One Tree Hill’: 8 Best Episodes Highlighting Peyton, Brooke & Haley’s Friendship
It is without question that the iconic trio made up of Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan), Brooke (Sophia Bush), and Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) is the integral backbone of The WB/The CW’s 2000s smash hit One Tree Hill. Whether they’re cheering on the sidelines, road tripping across the country, or...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Wilson Cruz & EP Tease Season 5’s ‘Fun Quest’ & ‘Different Kind of Stakes’ (VIDEO)
Star Trek: Discovery has always been fun, but it sounds like Season 5 could be a tad lighter than the Paramount+ drama has been in the past. Series star Wilson Cruz (who plays Dr. Hugh Culber) and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to tease the upcoming fifth season — which they’ve been filming since June — and share their excitement over finally getting to share a look at it with the fans. (The trailer debuted as part of the Star Trek Universe NYCC panel.)
tvinsider.com
Apple’s ‘Shantaram,’ Romeo and Rosaline?, ‘Rings’ Finale, Gaines’ Castle Fixer-Upper
A new Apple TV+ series, Shantaram, recalls the glory days of the epic novels-into-TV miniseries. Hulu’s comedic Rosaline puts a farcical spin on the Romeo & Juliet story. Will Sauron be revealed in the Season 1 finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Chip and Joanna Gaines tackle one of their most ambitious renovation projects in Fixer Upper: The Castle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and Holly
The threat of danger mars even the happiest of occasions. Pretty much business as usual in Port Charles. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and HollySoap Hub.
tvinsider.com
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Adds Indira Varma Ahead of Start of Filming in Budapest
After appearing in Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Indira Varma is adding to her genre-TV résumé with a role on the upcoming HBO Max series Dune: The Sisterhood. In the show — a prequel spinoff of the 2021 film Dune — Varma will play Empress Natalya, “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino,” according to Deadline.
tvinsider.com
‘Fatal Attraction’ Adds David Meunier & Dee Wallace to Paramount+ Series Cast
Paramount+‘s upcoming series Fatal Attraction has added David Meunier (Justified) and Dee Wallace (E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial) to the cast. Meunier is set to play a psychology professor named Richard Macksey, “Ellen’s (Alyssa Jirrels) thesis advisor, mentor, and friend, whose personal interest in the work and life of Carl Jung ignites Ellen’s own interest,” according to Deadline.
tvinsider.com
‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on Using the Real Disney Lot, Shooting the Finale First & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1.]. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale had a little bit of everything for fans. A massive, character-packed battle scene, a continued bit of romance for lawyers Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), an almost-Hulk-powered super villain, an exciting new character with big implications (Skaar!), and lots of resolution for our green leading lady. But what made the epic episode stand out is also what separates She-Hulk from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: its wild and unabashed fourth-wall breaking.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco on Flower’s Emotional Revelation & Woodstone’s Cult Encounter
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 3, “Jay’s Friends.”]. Ghosts continues to deliver laughter and heart in equal measure with its latest episode, “Jay’s Friends,” but don’t let the title fool you, it’s just as much about Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as it is about resident hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco).
tvinsider.com
Best Lines of the Week (October 7-13): ‘She Hated You So She Exploded’
Fall TV continues to wow us, with so many new seasons and series premiers. And so many deliver with dialogue that will leave you wanting more. There are only two episodes left of Season 1 of House of the Dragon and we’re already waiting for a new (renewed!) season of family drama. As one HBO show’s season comes to an end, another is just starting. Avenue 5 Season 2 premiered this week, and tensions were high in the comedy show as Ryan (Hugh Laurie) still hasn’t told the passengers how far away from Earth they actually are. Tensions continue to be high in Abbott Elementary when after Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) invited Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) to her home for a cooking lesson, Janine went behind her back to reconnect Melissa with her estranged sister.
tvinsider.com
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Wednesday, October 12
Doc Martin is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
Comments / 0