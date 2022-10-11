ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Second Fatal Hit and Run in St. Louis Metro This Week

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue

A fatal hit and run occurred early this morning in north county, near Normandie Golf Club.

The St. Louis County Police Department said that around 2:50 a.m. officers responded to St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue to find an adult man lying on the ground after apparently having been struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

According to a statement by county police, the striking vehicle fled the scene.

The intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue lies between the country club and the small municipality of Greendale.

This morning's pedestrian death comes less than two days after a woman was struck and killed by a car in the Tower Grove South neighborhood in south St. Louis.
[content-1] That incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Police are still looking for the red sedan that was spotted leaving the scene of the fatal hit and run.

In a statement to Fox 2 News about the pedestrian's death, Mayor Tishaura Jones said, "this tragic incident again highlights how the current ward-by-ward approach has not made our streets safer and the need for a citywide mobility and transportation plan."

Update: This was actually the fourth fatal hit-and-run in St. Louis since Sunday evening. Read our updated story detailing the other accidents here .

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

KMOV

Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

