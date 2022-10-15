ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims — What It Provides

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
 14 hours ago
Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian .

“USDA stands with our neighbors in Florida to continue to provide vital food assistance as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The Department is prepared to extend any available flexibility that will improve food access during their road to recovery .”

Secretary Vilsack said households that may not normally be eligible for SNAP may qualify for D-SNAP if they meet certain criteria, including the disaster income limits, and if they have qualifying disaster-related expenses. Additionally, households must either live or work in an identified disaster area and have been affected by the disaster to qualify for D-SNAP benefits.

The USDA says that eligible households will receive one month of benefits equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size. Benefits can be used to purchase groceries at SNAP-authorized stores and online retailers.

D-SNAP will be implemented in phases and by county starting Oct. 10, according to the Florida DCF. Pre-registration is required and the first phase will be through a phone option.

The DCF says to pre-register for D-SNAP here , which is only available for counties designated in each phase, and then complete a phone interview by calling the D-SNAP Call Center or attending an on-site event in the coming weeks.

Over 740,000 households may be eligible for D-SNAP assistance, according to the Florida DCF.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims — What It Provides

FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

