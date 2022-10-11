Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Kelly Ripa: 'I loved him' but working with co-host Regis Philbin 'was not a cakewalk'
In a recent interview, 'Live' co-host Kelly Ripa detailed the difficult moments she had with her former co-host, the late Regis Philbin.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miranda Lambert Admits Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gives Her 'Notes' About Her Shows: 'He Can Be Harsh Sometimes'
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn't afraid to voice his opinion once in a while!. "He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she gushed, adding that her man also "gives his notes," especially when it comes to her Las Vegas residency. "We've...
Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
The View’s Sara Haines nearly breaks down in tears during impassioned speech on live TV
THE View host Sarah Haines has nearly broken down in tears on live TV while giving an impassioned speech on Friday. The 45-year-old has expressed her true feelings while discussing a recent major news story. During Friday’s show, Joy Behar, who took over moderating duties for the absent Whoopi Goldberg,...
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up
John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS・
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wheel of Fortune fans furious over puzzle with ‘racist’ history after Pat Sajak is slammed for resurfaced tweets
WHEEL of Fortune has used a puzzle with a racist history in the United States but did not seem aware of it, furious fans slammed after Friday’s episode. Host Pat Sajak presented the children's nursery rhyme after backlash over his resurfaced tweets and a controversial photo. The solution to...
survivornet.com
Motherhood In Hard Times, Journalist Kate Couric, 65, Told Her Daughters About Her Cancer Diagnosis
Renowned media personality Katie Couric, 65, has been a longtime champion and activist for colorectal cancer awareness, and she just announced that she faced her own battle, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. In a personal essay, the author and journalist shares how she broke her delicate...
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why She Had to Be Guarded By Security at Her Own Movie Screening
Fans are counting down the days until Halloween Ends comes out in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis, is doing promotions, and she shared a hilarious story about why exactly the movie studio sent a security guard to her movie screening.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2