Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
