Police: Two teens charged in assault, robbery of boy at Wethersfield bus stop

The Wethersfield Police Department charged two teenagers after a boy was allegedly assaulted and robbed at a bus stop in September.

Wethersfield Police said they received the report of a possible assault of a juvenile student at a bus stop on Maple Street just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The boy told police he was standing at the bus stop when a car pulled up and the front seat passenger got out and physically assaulted him in an attempt to steal his belongings. The boy sustained minor injuries, but no weapons were used during the incident, police said.

According to police, the car involved left the scene prior to their arrival.

Wethersfield detectives worked with detectives from the Middletown Police Department to identify the two teen suspects. Based on that information, detectives prepared arrest warrants for the two boys and submitted them to Middletown Superior Court for approval.

Wethersfield police arrested the first of two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old boy, for his alleged participation in the assault Sunday evening. On Monday, Wethersfield detectives arrested a second 16-year-old boy.

The two teenagers were each charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, risk of injury, conspiracy to commit risk of injury, third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Both boys were scheduled to appear at Juvenile Matters at GA 09 Middletown Court on Tuesday.