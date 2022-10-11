ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

By Melissa Alonso, Angela Fritz, Jennifer Gray
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 43

J F
3d ago

I knew some where they would add climate change in the article. I live in Port Charlotte Florida and it's not climate change it's mother nature being a batch and hit us just right

Reply(6)
10
Slim
2d ago

And people please stop 🛑 fishing it . It’s full of all that sewage from all the way down south stop fishing I know some of you are reading this ya nasty 🤢!!

Reply
4
Rose Agostino
3d ago

Prayers for those effected by this terrible storm. Please Lord hear my prayers.

Reply
15
Related
floridainsider.com

Hurricane Ian Update: Hundreds of Central Florida homes underwater

Flooding Hurricane Ian in Central Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — america365. Hundreds of Central Florida homes are still submerged in floodwater as the St. John’s, a famous lazy river on the east side of the peninsula, slowly drains the rainfall that Hurricane Ian historically dropped nearly two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astor, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
City
Deland, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Deland, FL
Government
City
Geneva, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region

The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl 'nearly stationary'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is expected to move south Thursday after forming earlier this week in the Bay of Campeche, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was 255 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and 290 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had winds of 60 mph and was stationary.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Lake George#Hurricane Ian
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

NHC tracking new tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters have identified a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of disturbed water has been located in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. "[The system] is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during...
ORLANDO, FL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy